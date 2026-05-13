Crysp Unveils Redesigned Website Alongside New Flight Boxes and Reserved Line of Premium Cold Cures and Flower

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crysp, the premium THCa cannabis brand known for solventless cold cure rosin and small-batch NorCal flower, today announced the launch of its fully redesigned website at crysp.co, alongside two new product lines built for serious connoisseurs: Flight Boxes and the Reserved Line.The relaunch reflects how Crysp's audience actually shops, by terpene profile, effect, and craft pedigree, and pairs that experience with new products designed to showcase the brand's most expressive cold cure runs and rarest flower drops.A Redesigned Experience Built Around the ProductThe new crysp.co features a refreshed visual identity, modernized navigation, and a streamlined UX that makes finding the right product faster and more intuitive than ever. Key improvements include:Cleaner, more modern UI with refined typography, sharper product photography, and a layout that lets the product do the talking.Easier-to-read product call-outs for strain type, tier, lineage, dominant terpenes, and effects, surfaced clearly on every product card so shoppers can compare at a glance.Faster product discovery with improved filtering, category structure, and mobile responsiveness. Streamlined checkout and clearer shipping eligibility for an effortless buying experience.Introducing Flight Boxes, A Curated Trio of Cold CureCrysp's new Flight Boxes bring three hand-selected, pre-cured cold cure rosin products together in a single sampler, designed for dabbers who want to explore a range of strains, terpene profiles, and effects. Each Flight Box is curated by the Crysp team to pair complementary or contrasting profiles, making them ideal for connoisseurs, gifting, or first-time cold cure buyers ready to graduate from single-strain purchases.Introducing the Reserve Batch, Crysp's Most Exclusive TierThe Reserve Batch is Crysp's new top-shelf designation for limited-run cold cures and flower sourced from the brand's most coveted cultivators and hash makers. Reserved drops are produced in small quantities, released as availability allows, and represent the highest expression of what cold cure rosin and craft THCa flower can be, rare phenotypes, standout terpene profiles, and the kind of quality typically reserved for dispensary shelves in legacy markets.Available NowThe redesigned crysp.co is live today. Flight Boxes and the Reserve Batch are available at crysp.co while supplies last, with new Reserve drops added on a rolling basis.About CryspCrysp is a premium THCa cannabis brand offering a curated range of solventless cold cure rosin, THCa flower, pre-rolls , live resin, vapes, gummies, and concentrates. Sourced from small-batch NorCal hash makers and cultivators, every Crysp product is third-party lab tested and federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill. Crysp ships to eligible states across the U.S. and is built for the connoisseur who values flavor, potency, and craft. Learn more at crysp.co.

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