Summit Appliance Raises the Bar On Ductless Range Hoods

The Specialty Appliance Manufacturer Introduces the Industry’s First Hood Designed Exclusively for Recirculating Operation

As leaders in the small kitchen appliance market, we felt it was time to raise the standards on ductless hoods with smart engineering specially geared to the needs of these spaces.” — Paul Storch

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Appliance, the residential appliance division of Felix Storch, Inc., has launched a new series of under-cabinet range hoods to meet the growing demand for more effective ventilation in spaces without access to external ducting. Made in the USA, the HRTX collection was developed to provide efficient, quiet air filtration in a clean 4” high fit that suits a popular minimalist aesthetic.

Ductless range hoods are commonly used in apartments, condos, and similar settings. With over 50 years of experience as the appliance expert in small kitchens, Summit sought to improve the performance, creating a design that outperforms the competition by 40%. Compared to traditional recirculating hoods (which are typically ducted hoods that have been converted), the HRTX series features a more powerful cross-flow fan system and larger ventilation area with two oversized filters. Extracted cooking air is filtered out through the upper grill, set at a slight upwards angle that ensures it blows away from users while cooking.

“When you convert a ducted hood to recirculating mode, you lose a lot of filtration capacity,” says Paul Storch, President of FSI. “As leaders in the small kitchen appliance market, we felt it was time to raise the standards on ductless hoods with smart engineering specially geared to the needs of these spaces.”

This series features a 4” height and retractable design on metal ball-bearing glides, fitting comfortably in tight spaces without overwhelming kitchen design. Options are available in 304 grade stainless steel or powder-coated steel in white and black semi-gloss finishes. The HRTX series comes in 18”, 20”, and 24” widths to accommodate various small kitchen layouts. Larger sizes are available by special order, and ADA compliant models are offered in all size and style variations. All hoods include two pre-installed LED bulbs to provide full illumination over the cooking surface.

By combining American manufacturing, sleek modern style, and innovative airflow technology, Summit Appliance’s retractable range hoods offer a refined solution for kitchens where traditional ventilation is impractical. The HRTX series is available nationwide through a large network of authorized dealers. For more information, visit www.summitappliance.com/retractrable-range-hoods.

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it now specializes in residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus on under-counter and ADA-compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial food service market. For medical and hospital-grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2015 certified calibration laboratory. In 2015, FSI achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

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