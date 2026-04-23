Join MDC for Springtime Birding at Burr Oak Woods on May 16

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interesting in birdwatching to the free event, Springtime Birding at Burr Oak Woods, on May 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs.

With warming days of spring, some birds are migrating and others are already here finding food and building nests. Join MDC staff and Burroughs Audubon experts on a hike to see local birds in action. Participants will meet at the front doors of the nature center to then take a trail for a hike to bird – and see spring wildflowers as well. Beginners and all experience levels are welcome. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, snacks, and drinks.

Space is limited and registration is required for Springtime Birding at Burr Oak Woods online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216141.

Learn more about birdwatching from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility