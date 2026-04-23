Pregnancy often causes heartburn or acid reflux, Puroast's proven low acid coffee can provide relief

Puroast has been a godsend for [moms] during pregnancy” — Kerry Sachs

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puroast Coffee conducted a survey to determine the effects of its low-acid coffee on mothers during and after pregnancy. Results showed that 74% of moms reported experiencing heartburn or acid reflux during and after pregnancy.92% of moms surveyed said they chose Puroast Coffee because of its verified low-acid qualities.The onset of heartburn during pregnancy is a well-recognized issue. It results from various changes expectant mothers go through. Cleveland Clinic cites a wide range, with between 30% and 80% of women reporting significant acid-related symptoms during pregnancy, and it recommends reducing coffee intake to help lessen those ailments.One rapidly growing alternative for acid-sensitive coffee drinkers, including expectant mothers, is low-acid coffee. Search interest in low-acid coffee has tripled over the last five years. Puroast Coffee’s verified 70% lower acid levels, along with its now-patented process, uniquely provide confidence to consumers seeking relief from acidic coffee. Results from this survey confirm that this is especially true for mothers. Over 90% of moms surveyed disclosed that Puroast Low Acid Coffee is important to their daily life.“We’ve had many comments from mothers letting us know Puroast has been a godsend for them during pregnancy, so we conducted this survey to learn more,” said Kerry Sachs, CEO of Puroast Coffee. “Pregnancy often causes heartburn and acid reflux, so we’re happy to learn that Puroast provides these high levels of satisfaction for moms.”Puroast, the original low-acid coffee brand, has been the subject of extensive research. It remains the only pure coffee with proven low acidity. A 2024 publication in Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease, titled Evaluating acidity levels in packaged coffee to enhance product label accuracy, showed that all other brands averaged more than four times the acid concentration compared with Puroast.About PuroastPuroast Coffee is an ultra-premium coffee brand known for its proprietary roasting process, which is designed to significantly reduce acidity while preserving full caffeine potency and rich flavor. The company offers a wide range of gourmet coffees available in ground, whole bean, and pod varieties. To learn more about Puroast, visit www.puroast.com . For background on low-acid coffee, visit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Low_acid_coffee Contacts:Wellness Team, purista@puroast.comKerry Sachs, CEO

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