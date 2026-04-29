Second Lawsuit Filed Over Labeling of Trader Joe’s Low Acid Coffee Products

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caffeine Low acid coffee shouldn’t come with undisclosed trade-offs.....People deserve to know what they’re drinking. All of us are harmed by false advertising” — James Sachs

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A second lawsuit has been filed in California concerning the labeling and marketing of Trader Joe’s Dark French Roast Low Acid Coffee , following an earlier complaint filed in February 2025.According to the earlier complaint in Puroast Coffee Company, Inc. v. Trader Joe’s Company, Case No. 1:25-cv-20696 (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida), Puroast Coffee Company, Inc. alleges that Trader Joe’s Dark French Roast Coffee marketed as “Low Acid” may have been decaffeinated. The complaint asserts that this labeling could be misleading to consumers.The newly filed California action, brought on behalf of consumers, alleges deceptive advertising practices related to the same product. The class action complaint (Case No. 2:26-cv-4335) was filed by Bryson Harris Suciu & DeMay PLLC, a law firm with offices in California, Illinois, and New York.According to the complaints, the product at issue is alleged to contain significantly less caffeine than traditional coffee. The filings further allege that this difference is not disclosed on product packaging or in related marketing materials.“These cases focus on whether consumers are being provided with accurate and complete product information,” said James Sachs, Chief Operating Officer of Puroast Coffee Company. “According to the allegations in the filings, labeling transparency may be an important factor in consumer purchasing decisions.”In its filings, Puroast Coffee states that it holds a patent related to a coffee roasting process designed to reduce acidity while maintaining caffeine content. The company further alleges that, based on its internal testing of various coffee brands, the Trader Joe’s Low Acid Coffee product contained lower caffeine levels compared to certain other coffee products, including Puroast products and other Trader Joe’s coffee offerings.Puroast also states that it was granted a patent for its roasting process in 2025 and publishes information regarding its product testing and methodology on its website.The company references a 2024 publication in Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease titled “Evaluating acidity levels in packaged coffee to enhance product label accuracy,” which it cites in support of its position regarding acidity levels in coffee products.All statements regarding Trader Joe’s products are based on allegations contained in legal filings. The cases are ongoing, and no court has made any findings of liability.Legal Contacts:Lines Law, PLLCEmail: lines@lineslaw.comPhone: (786) 634-4306Bryson Harris Suciu & DeMay PLLCEmail: TKashima@brysonpllc.comPhone: (212) 946-9389About Puroast CoffeePuroast Coffee Company is a coffee brand that produces products using a patented roasting process designed to reduce acidity while maintaining flavor and caffeine content. The company offers a range of coffee products in ground, whole bean, and pod formats. Additional information is available at www.puroast.com

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