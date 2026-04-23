Hurricane rewrites cross border deliveries with Global Trade Ecosystem

Hurricane delivers the first fully integrated, modular, end-to-end Delivered Duty Paid (DDP)+ solution for carriers, posts, retailers, and freight forwarders

This isn’t incremental change, this is evolution. We are not going to leverage punitive payments on each parcel . We are here to hand you a global capability that keeps your bottom line.” — Martyn Noble, CEO

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurricane Global Trade Ecosystem“This isn’t incremental change, this is evolution”UK, 23rd April, 2026. Today, Hurricane rewrites how the world does cross-border trade. With Global Trade Ecosystem (GTE), Hurricane delivers the first fully integrated, modular, end-to-end Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solution for carriers, postal operators, retailers, marketplaces and freight forwarders. Covering every major trade lane, not just US and Europe. Machine learning, data compliance, real-time accurate duty and tax calculation, payment facilitation, customs clearance, and parcel routing, including IOSS for EU.All in a single, configurable, operational solution.No forced integrations. No complex charging structures. No limitations.A Decade Building To This MomentHurricane did not appear overnight, capitalising on US regulatory deadlines. GTE is the culmination of ten years of industry defining innovation, world-leading proprietary data, continuous R&D, and over 300 man-years of domain experience from some of the industry’s most respected people.This is what keeps parcels moving and regulators happy. Not snappy headlines.GTE gives the complete data-to-payment-to-clearance solution required for DDP at scale, across any origin-destination corridor, in real time. For postal operators in particular, the pressure is acute: posts handle most of the international small parcel volume and face the most immediate impact from de minimis abolition. Where the incumbents force operators to integrate to a fixed set of providers, with non-negotiable fees, Hurricane provides one fully integrated solution, where existing providers are still used.One integration. One call. One partner. Job done.GTE allows clients to bring their current providers for any area of the consignment journey; transport, payment, clearance, IOSS, brokers etc, with their existing agreements intact. If they have gaps, just use one from Hurricane's panel that includes cart integrations, payment gateways, IOSS providers, customs clearance, and transportation (including full track and trace).GTE allows our clients to use different providers in different trade lanes as well. All configurable by the client, in an easy-to-use web portal.No re-engineering, no new development, just click and play.Nobody else offers this as a single, deployable, cost-effective global DDP capability that leaves the operator in the driving seat. Nobody.In The Words Of The CEO"The US killed de minimis last year. The EU follows in July. The UK is next. Three markets, three deadlines, one message: the free ride is over. The difference between us and every other provider is simple: you stay in control.Your providers, your customers, your pricing, your margin.We are not here to sit in the middle, force our providers, and leverage punitive payments for each parcel that crosses a border. We are here to hand you a global capability that keeps your bottom line. Any operator still waiting to figure this out is not managing risk, they are watching their market share to walk out the door."- Martyn Noble, CEO, Hurricane CommerceWhy Now, And Why It MattersThis is not a slow regulatory evolution. This is a demolition. The United States suspended de minimis for all countries in August 2025. The EU abolishes its €150 threshold on 1 July 2026. National handling fees are already live across multiple EU member states. Full tariff duties arrive with the EU Customs Data Hub in 2028. The UK phases out its £135 relief by 2029.Hurricane's Global Trade Ecosystem is available immediately. Postal operators, carriers, retailers and marketplaces looking for a scalable, modular solution should contact Hurricane now, not next quarter when it will be too late.About Hurricane Modular Commerce LtdHurricane was founded in March 2016 by six industry heavyweights with hundreds of man-years' combined experience across logistics, compliance and technology. The mission was simple: fix global trade data. Hurricane's customers span every continent, and include Royal Mail, Australia Post, AnPost, SEKO Logistics, Evri, DPD, THG and The Delivery Group. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a global team.NOTES TO EDITORS High-resolution images, product demo footage, and executive interview availability on request. Release date to be strictly observed, please confirm receipt.

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