Hurricane Announces Global Trade Ecosystem for Government Agencies

Hurricane Global Trade Ecosystem

A modular solution to facilitate customs clearance checks, including classification, duty & tax checks, restricted goods and parties, and risk analysis.

Government Agencies need high volume accurate data, flagging those consignments that have issues. Hurricane has the depth of knowledge and global data to support these operations at scale.” — Marty Noble (CEO)

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HURRICANE GLOBAL TRADE ECOSYSTEM FOR GOVERNMENT AGENCIESHurricane’s solutions have kept global trade moving for almost 10 years. Leveraging this experience Hurricane announces Global Trade Ecosystem ( GTE ) for Governments. The culmination of a decade of industry defining innovation, world-leading proprietary data, continuous R&D, and over 300 man-years of domain knowledge from some of the industry’s most respected people.GTE is designed for modern, high throughput trade environments, where traditional, manual or consignment based checks simply cannot keep up. By automating compliance at scale, covering HS classification & validation, duty & tax checks, restricted/prohibited goods screening and denied party risk scoring, Hurricane enables Customs and border authorities to target these while reducing delays or bottlenecks.For government customers, this offers a powerful combination:• The ability to handle millions of transactions per day without performance degradation.• Consistent, repeatable compliance decisions based on structured, enriched data rather than incomplete or poor quality declarations.• The ability to focus scarce human resources on genuinely high risk cases, while low risk, compliant traffic flows with minimal friction.This translates into tangible policy wins: you deliver visible trade facilitation for legitimate operators while strengthening revenue protection, safety, and security outcomes.Hurricane’s systems sit in front of, alongside, or behind a customs system to pre check, enrich, and score declarations in real time, making it ideal for both validation and risk assessment at export and import and also for post clearance checks.HOW THIS FITS CUSTOMS WORKFLOWSHurricane embeds at multiple points in a customs workflow.• On receipt of ENS/PLACI or pre advice data, GTE is called to clean and enrich data before it enters the core declaration system, dramatically reducing unusable data and manual referrals.• Risk rules can use GTE return codes (HS validity, description quality, restrictions match, denied party, duty discrepancy) as parameters in selectivity profiles.• In “green lane” programmes, high quality declarations consistently validated by GTE can be treated as lower risk, supporting trusted trader or fast parcel schemes while focusing resources on suspicious patterns.• Post-declaration and post-clearance audit checks around defined key areas.IMPLEMENTATION PATTERNS FOR CUSTOMSA typical deployment model would use Hurricane as a modular decision support layer, not a replacement for core systems.• Full integration into gateways: National single windows, customs management systems, or postal/carrier submission platforms call GTE during declaration or pre advice submission, returning enriched/validated data and risk indicators in milliseconds for high volume transactions.• Co branded or white label tools: Web portals for smaller traders or brokers can sit on top of GTE to guide correct HS selection, licence checks and landed cost calculation before filing, improving data at source and reducing downstream workload.• Joint public–private programmes: As seen in Hurricane’s partnerships with postal operators and carriers, authorities leverage the same data and risk logic already in use, creating a shared “data language” and reducing border friction.All of this is available now, proven in over a billion transactions processed, and leads in terms of accuracy and speed of delivery.IN THEIR OWN WORDS"Government Agencies need high volume accurate data, delivered at speed to allow the smooth transit of goods across their borders, while still flagging those consignments that have issues. Hurricane has the depth of knowledge and global scale data to support these operations at the volumes required."Martyn Noble, CEO, Hurricane CommerceABOUT HURRICANE MODULAR COMMERCE LTDHurricane was founded in 2016 by industry leaders across logistics, compliance and technology with the mission to rewrite global trade. Customers span every continent and include Royal Mail, Emirates Post, Australia Post, AnPost, SEKO Logistics, Evri, THG and The Delivery Group. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a global team.MEDIA CONTACTJoe Diamond, Head of MarketingE: joe.diamond@hurricanecommerce.comT: +44 (0) 7890 266 964NOTES TO EDITORS: High-resolution images, product demo footage, and executive interview availability on request.Hurricane Modular Commerce Limited | 4 Grovelands, Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 7TE, United KingdomCompany Number: 10073658 | VAT GB 265 1935 88 | hurricanecommerce.comCopyright 2026 Hurricane Commerce. All rights reserved.

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