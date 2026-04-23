AnnaSpanish Helps Students Master The Spanish Language In 6 Months

One online Spanish teacher is making headlines for her ability to help beginner students reach a conversational level of Spanish speaking in just 6 months.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnnaSpanish, an online Spanish teacher with over 100 students, is quickly proving that learning a new language isn’t as challenging as most people think. While many individuals spend years plugging away at apps or online courses, Anna’s students are able to master Spanish conversation in 6 months or less. It’s a remarkable achievement that showcases how easy and accessible it can be to go from knowing hardly any words of a language to being proficient enough to hold a conversation in that country.

Anna Latorre is the brains behind AnnaSpanish, and she’s been tutoring students online since 2020. As a native Spanish speaker residing in Barcelona, she identified a few key areas where most people fail when it comes to learning Spanish. The average person doesn’t have enough accountability to encourage them to continue learning - and many of the alternative ways of learning a new language involve boring lessons that don’t seem to make sense.

Anna’s approach tackles both problems by offering 1-on-1 Zoom lessons with each student. Having to attend an online lesson with a real person means students are held accountable for their progress. It also encourages them to keep at it, rather than using an app and forgetting about it after a week. When asked about what makes her lessons different, Anna said:

“My approach is efficient and engaging. Most of my students always tell me that they’re bored with using other apps or online courses because it’s mainly all about dull grammar or language theory. They never get to learn what it’s actually like to converse with real Spanish people, so that’s what I do. My lessons are built around the idea of using Spanish in the real world - and an understanding of grammar and all the other stuff ends up flowing naturally!”

It’s a revolutionary approach that students seem to be on board with, and it’s resulted in her students getting good enough at Spanish to handle simple conversations in under 6 months. With more and more people keen to learn a second language, Anna hopes that her lessons encourage people to explore the beauty of Spanish.

About AnnaSpanish

AnnaSpanish is an online language tutoring company founded by Anna Latorre in 2020. Since then, the company has been able to facilitate over 5600 lessons to more than 120 happy clients. Every lesson is held online via Zoom, and more details on how to become a student can be found on the website here: https://annaspanish.com/.

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