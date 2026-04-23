Entries open for the 36th PBI Global Wealth Awards

PBI Global Wealth Awards 2026 logo Entries Open for the PBI Global Wealth Awards 2026 MEED logo

The global private banking and wealth management awards programme is now open for entries, with winners to be announced in Singapore on 8 October 2026

The PBI Global Wealth Awards are the premier recognition for private banking, highlighting key market priorities like digital capability, client engagement and tailored wealth propositions.” — Sarah Rizvi, Banking & Finance editor at MEED

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entries are now open for the 36th Private Banker International (PBI) Global Wealth Awards 2026, with the awards programme set to culminate in Singapore on 8 October.

For more than 30 years, the awards have celebrated the institutions, teams and individuals delivering outstanding performance, leadership, innovation and client service in a fast-changing wealth management market.

Key programme details:

• Launch Date: 23 April 2026

• Entry Deadline: 2 July 2026

• Ceremony Date: 8 October 2026

• Location: Singapore

• How to Enter: Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2026 Entries Website

The 2026 programme introduces updated categories across regional, global, leadership and specialist awards. New categories include Best AI-Driven Wealth Management Solution, Best Use of Data & Analytics, Best Digital Onboarding & Self-Service Experience, Best Wealth Tech Solution for Emerging Client Segments and Best Private Bank for Women / Underrepresented Clients.

These additions reflect key industry trends, as firms enhance digital capabilities, increase personalisation and address the evolving needs of a broader, more diverse client base.

“The PBI Global Wealth Awards are the premier recognition programme in private banking and wealth management, and reflect the priorities shaping the market today, from digital capability and client engagement to more tailored wealth propositions,” said Sarah Rizvi, banking and finance editor at MEED.

The awards are free to enter and open to private banks, wealth managers, family offices and private banking teams serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients worldwide.

Participating this year offers global brand exposure on a prestigious international stage, independent validation through a rigorous benchmarking process against global peers, and the chance to build client trust by showcasing a proven commitment to excellence.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Singapore on 8 October 2026.

Full category details and entry guidelines are available at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2026 Website.



PBI Global Wealth Awards 2025 Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.