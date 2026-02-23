Entries Now Open for MEED Projects Awards 2026 in Association with Mashreq

MEED Projects Awards 2026 in Association with Mashreq entries now open MEED Projects Awards 2026 in Association with Mashreq Logo MEED logo

Regional awards invite submissions recognising excellence in design, engineering and construction across the Middle East and North Africa

The MEED Projects Awards are the gold standard for recognising achievements in construction across MENA, showcasing the region’s technical and design excellence while bringing the industry together” — Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq have officially opened for entries, inviting companies, developers, contractors and project teams to submit their projects for the region’s most prestigious construction awards.

For over 15 years, the MEED Projects Awards have celebrated the Middle East and North Africa’s most ambitious and transformative projects, recognising technical excellence, innovation, sustainability and delivery impact. Past editions have highlighted landmark developments that set new benchmarks for the region’s built environment, including internationally recognised projects such as Burj Khalifa and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“The MEED Projects Awards are the gold standard for recognising outstanding achievements in construction across MENA, showcasing the region’s technical and design excellence while bringing the industry together to celebrate and connect over the very best projects of the year,” said Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED.

“As a long-standing partner of the MEED Projects Awards, Mashreq is proud to support a programme that is recognised for its independence, credibility and industry impact. These awards celebrate projects that set benchmarks for excellence and contribute meaningfully to the region’s development”, said Arun Mathur, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Contracting Finance at Mashreq.

Winners are chosen through a rigorous, independent judging process, led by a panel of more than 50 senior industry experts representing developers, contractors, engineers and project specialists. The awards celebrate projects across a wide range of sectors, including Building, Transport, Energy, Water, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Culture, Industrial, Power, Small Projects and Developments.

Being shortlisted or winning a MEED Projects Award places a project among the region’s elite, offering regional recognition, global exposure and industry credibility.

Submissions are now open, with full category details and entry guidelines available on the official entry platform.

About MEED

MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East’s premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis.

Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that covers a spectrum of services that inform.

For further information about MEED, please contact

Priscila Franco, Marketing Executive

priscila.franco@meed.com

About Mashreq

Established in 1967, Mashreq is the oldest privately held Bank in the UAE with award winning financial solutions and services. Throughout its 50 years' history, Mashreq has differentiated itself through innovative financial solutions, making it possible for its customers to achieve their aspirations. Today, Mashreq has a significant presence in 11 countries outside the UAE with 21 overseas branches and offices across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa.

