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Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3003211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Thomas Howard                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026 at 0838 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stagecoach Road / Tansy Hill Road, Stowe, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Wesley Cote                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 22, 2025, at approximately 0838 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police was traveling south on Stagecoach Road in the Town of Stowe. At that time, a Toyota Tacoma, also traveling south, entered into the opposing lane of travel and passed the State Trooper, in an unmarked cruiser, in a posted No Passing Zone with posted signs stating "Do Not Pass." The vehicle passed the State Trooper at a high rate of speed, with their speeds exceeding 70 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone.

 

The Tacoma was stopped and the operator was identified as Wesley Cote, of Hyde Park, VT. Cote was issued a VCVC for failing to obey traffic control devices, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1021, which carries a penalty of 2 points and a $162.00 fine. Additionally, Cote was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the offense of Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091, and the offense of excessive speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 at 1400 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

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