Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to stealing from local union

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that David Martinez, 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer to embezzlement by union officials, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

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