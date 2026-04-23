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CDPHE highlights environmental health resources on Earth Day

Denver (April 22, 2026): On Earth Day, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is highlighting programs and resources that help protect environmental health across Colorado and support healthier communities statewide.

“Protecting environmental health means addressing the conditions where people live, work, and play,” said Patrick Cummins, director of Environmental Health and Protection at CDPHE. “From reducing pollution to expanding access to safe water and healthy homes, our focus is on practical solutions that improve health outcomes for communities across Colorado.”

“Air quality is one of the most direct connections between environmental conditions and public health,” said Michael Ogletree, senior director of State Air Quality Programs at CDPHE. “We are working to reduce emissions, expand monitoring, and provide clear, timely information so Coloradans can make informed decisions about their health.”

Addressing air pollution

CDPHE develops and implements requirements to protect air quality and monitors air quality in communities across the state using advanced technology. 

Ensuring healthy water 

CDPHE’s Water Quality Control Division implements state and federal standards to protect drinking water. 

Supporting all communities

CDPHE uses data and targeted investments to address environmental health disparities.

Promoting sustainability

CDPHE works with businesses and communities to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

Reducing environmental health risks at home

CDPHE provides tools and assistance to help residents reduce exposure to environmental hazards. 

CDPHE encourages the public to participate in decision-making through engagement opportunities listed on its online calendar.

 

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CDPHE highlights environmental health resources on Earth Day

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