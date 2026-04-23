Colorado public health officials confirm measles case in Lake County resident

Public exposures possible at locations in Leadville

Denver (April 22, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Lake County Public Health have confirmed a case of measles in a Lake County resident and are notifying members of the public of areas for potential measles exposures. The child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, had traveled to a state with recent measles cases. Public health officials encourage anyone experiencing measles symptoms to notify medical facilities ahead of their arrival. This simple step helps protect other patients and staff from potential exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Getting the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations

Based on available information, anyone who visited the locations at the listed date and times may have been exposed to measles. We will add any newly identified locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are confirmed.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Mineral 1886 Restaurant

700 Harrison Ave.

Leadville, CO 80461 Friday April 17

5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

5 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Through May 8 Through May 9 Through May 10 Lake County High School

1000 W. 4th St.

Leadville, CO 80461 Monday, April 20

7:35 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Through May 11 St. Vincent Hospital

Emergency Department

816 W. 4th St.

Leadville, CO 80461 Tuesday, April 21

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Through May 12

What to do if you were exposed

Watch for symptoms : Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your provider for medical guidance, and report your symptoms to your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369).

: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your provider for medical guidance, and report your symptoms to your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369). Call before you go: If you think you have measles symptoms and need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This allows them to make arrangements for your visit that can prevent further spread to others.

More information

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

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