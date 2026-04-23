Raltron VCXO Targets Ultra Low Phase Noise Reference Clocks for High Performance Timing and RF Systems

VC8620D-D3-20-100.000-4-5 VCXO

This low phase noise 100 MHz VCXO gives our customers the spectral purity, stability, and long-term reliability they need to unlock the full performance of their RF front ends and PLL architectures” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron , a global leader in high‑performance frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces the VC8620D-D3-20-100.000-4-5 , a low phase noise 100 MHz sine-wave voltage controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO) optimized for satellite payloads, ground stations, test & measurement, and high-performance synthesizer reference clock architectures. Delivering both excellent close-in phase noise and long-term stability, the new VCXO is ideal for LO, PLL, and clock distribution schemes where every decibel of noise and jitter directly impacts link budgets and system resolution.The VC8620D-D3-20-100.000-4-5 provides a nominal 100.000 MHz output to drive mixers, PLL ICs, and clock buffers without additional amplification. With low spurious levels of -80 dBc and no sub-harmonics, designers can maintain clean spectral masks in dense RF environments typical of satellite transponders and multi-band synthesizers.Engineered as a precision reference, the VCXO is well-suited for long-life satellite ground infrastructure and mission-critical RF systems, helping maintain narrow channel spacing and stable LO plans over the life of the platform. The low-noise profile of the VC8620D-D3-20-100.000-4-5 supports low-jitter PLLs, high-order modulation schemes, and high dynamic range receivers where phase noise directly impacts EVM and SNR.Housed in a rugged 14.3 mm × 9.0 mm package with a maximum 5.3 mm height and gold-plated contacts on an FR5 board, the VCXO integrates smoothly onto dense RF boards, synthesizer modules and instrumentation backplanes.“With this low phase noise 100 MHz VCXO, we set out to give our customers the spectral purity, stability, and long-term reliability they need to unlock the full performance of their RF front ends and PLL architectures” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron.The VC8620D-D3-20-100.000-4-5 VCXO is available now for use in satellite communications equipment, RF synthesizers, and other phase-noise-critical timing applications. For more information, samples, and ordering details, please contact Raltron at sales@raltron.com or visit www.raltron.com About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

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