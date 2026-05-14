Raltron Expands RBE Series Buzzers for Industry Critical Alert Applications

RBE Series Buzzers for Critical Alert Applications

Our RBE buzzers are purpose-built to cut through noisy environments while meeting strict power, reliability and compliance requirements.” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron , a global leader in high‑performance frequency control components, wireless antenna products and high-quality audio components, announces the expansion of its RBE Series of buzzers, engineered to deliver clear, reliable audible alerts in the most demanding industrial and commercial environments. Designed for OEMs and system designers across automation, safety, infrastructure and medical markets, the RBE Series combines high sound output, low power consumption and robust mechanical construction in a broad range of configurations.The RBE Series is engineered to ensure dependable, attention-grabbing signaling while simplifying system design.• High sound pressure levels (SPL) enable clear, immediate alerts in noisy industrial environments.• Low current consumption, typically in the milliamp range, supports battery-powered and energy-sensitive designs.• Wide operating temperature ranges make the devices suitable for harsh and rugged conditions.• Long operational life is achieved through solid-state construction with no moving coil.• Frequency ranges can be tailored to meet specific tonal and performance requirements.Raltron’s RBE buzzers are optimized for machine status indication, fault and overload alerts and operator notifications across multiple market segments including:• Industrial automation and machinery – machine fault, overload and indicator alerts, PLC notifications, operator prompts• Safety and emergency systems – fire & security alarms, gas leak detection systems• Power, utilities and infrastructure – electrical distribution and control panels, backup power systems, monitoring equipment• Process control – temperature, pressure, and flow monitoring alerts, SCADA notifications, test and measurement• Heavy equipment and commercial vehicles – backup and reverse alarms, operator warning indicators, alerts for agricultural and construction machinery• Material handling and logistics – conveyor system alerts, automated guided vehicles, warehouse safety notifications• Industrial medical equipment – monitoring systems, call station alerts, applications requiring defined medical tone profiles.“Our RBE buzzers are purpose-built to cut through noisy environments while meeting strict power, reliability and compliance requirements” said Sasha Wolloch, President at Raltron. “We make it easier for engineers to quickly specify the right buzzer for their panel, PCB, or enclosure.”For more information on Raltron’s RBE Series buzzers, please visit https://www.raltron.com/buzzers/ or contact sales at sales@raltron.com. Engineering samples and application support are available upon request.About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.