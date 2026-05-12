Tark Thermal Solutions Joins AdvaMed, Strengthening Global MedTech Innovation and Patient Access

Tark Thermal Solutions Joins AdvaMed

We look forward to contributing our expertise in precision thermal technologies to drive innovation, shape future regulations, and support better healthcare outcomes for patients.” — Max Kley, CEO of Tark Thermal Solutions

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tark Thermal Solutions , a global leader in precision thermal management systems for MedTech and Life Sciences, today announces its membership in AdvaMed , the Medtech Association, the world’s premier association for medical device and diagnostics companies.Key HighlightsStrategic Membership: Tark Thermal Solutions’ AdvaMed membership extends its impact across the global MedTech industry and reinforces its role in advancing healthcare innovation, regulatory harmonization, and sustainable medical technologies.Global Engagement: Through this membership, Tark Thermal Solutions will participate in AdvaMed’s working groups, including those focused on emerging technologies, digital health, sustainability, and global regulatory harmonization. The partnership will enhance Tark’s ability to engage directly with key stakeholders in the U.S. MedTech ecosystem and contribute to policy discussions shaping the industry’s future.AdvaMed Reach: AdvaMed represents a broad variety of companies in medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, and imaging, providing members with direct access to policy makers, regulatory guidance, and collaborative working groups across critical areas such as:• Regulatory Affairs & FDA Strategy• Digital Health & Diagnostics• Payment and Reimbursement Policy• Global Market Access and Trade Policy• Legal & ComplianceExecutive Quotes“Joining AdvaMed marks an important step in strengthening our engagement with the U.S. healthcare ecosystem,” said Max Kley, CEO of Tark Thermal Solutions. “We look forward to contributing our expertise in precision thermal technologies to drive innovation, shape future regulations, and support better healthcare outcomes for patients.”“We’re delighted to welcome Tark Thermal Solutions to AdvaMed,” said Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed. “Companies like Tark bring valuable expertise and innovation that strengthen our collective impact in advancing medtech and improving healthcare worldwide.”About Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions specializes in advanced thermal management systems for medical devices and laboratory diagnostics, with clients spanning more than 30 countries. The company’s technology drives efficiency, quality, and reliability for global healthcare innovators.About AdvaMedAdvaMed represents 650 medical technology companies advocating for policies that foster innovation, ensure patient safety, and expand access to transformative health solutions. The association connects industry leaders, regulators, and healthcare professionals worldwide.For more information, visit:Tark-solutions.comadvamed.org

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