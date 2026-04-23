New Book Release: 'What’s a DER?' Provides Practical Guidance for Workplace Drug & Alcohol Testing Program Managers

What's a DER Book Cover page

Book release announcement: “What’s a DER?: A Practical Guide for Designated Employer Representatives (DER) Managing Drug & Alcohol Testing Programs”

DER's needed a resource written by someone who has been in the trenches for decades—someone who understands the real-world scenarios that DERs face every day. That is why I wrote this book.”
— Joe Reilly

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening (NDS), a nationwide leader in workplace drug testing and compliance services, announces the release of a new book, “What’s a DER?: A Practical Guide for Designated Employer Representatives (DER) Managing Drug & Alcohol Testing Programs,” authored by industry expert Joe Reilly.

Designed for employers, HR professionals, safety managers, and compliance officers, What’s a DER? delivers clear, real-world guidance for individuals responsible for managing drug and alcohol testing programs—particularly those serving in the critical role of Designated Employer Representative (DER).
The DER plays a central role in ensuring compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations and company drug-free workplace policies. However, many professionals are placed into this role with limited training and are expected to navigate complex regulatory requirements, evolving state laws, and emerging drug testing technologies. This book addresses that gap.

“A DER or Designated Employer Representative is often launched into this position as a drug and alcohol program testing manager,” said author Joe Reilly. As state laws and federal regulations evolved, new testing technologies emerged, and the landscape of substance use continued to change, one thing remained constant: DERs needed clear, practical guidance. Not more confusion. Not more legal jargon. Not more contradictory advice. They needed a resource written by someone who has been in the trenches for decades—someone who understands the real-world scenarios that DERs face every day. That is why I wrote this book.”

A Practical Resource for Today’s Compliance Challenges
What’s a DER? goes beyond theory, offering actionable insights and practical tools, including:
- Step-by-step explanations of DER responsibilities
- DOT compliance fundamentals and best practices
- Real-world scenarios and problem-solving guidance
- Strategies for managing testing programs effectively
- Insights into evolving drug testing trends, including marijuana laws and new testing methods
The book is designed to support both new and experienced DERs, making it a valuable training resource for organizations seeking to strengthen compliance and reduce risk.

Industry Expertise You Can Trust

Author Joe Reilly is the President of National Drug Screening, with decades of experience in the drug testing and compliance industry. Through NDS, he has helped thousands of employers nationwide implement and manage effective drug testing programs. His hands-on experience brings credibility and practical relevance to the book, making it a trusted guide for workplace professionals navigating today’s complex regulatory environment.

Availability

What’s a DER? is available for purchase on Amazon and directly through National Drug Screening:
https://www.nationaldrugscreening.com/product/whats-a-der

Tom Fulmer
National Drug Screening, Inc.
+1 321-622-2040
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Tom Fulmer
National Drug Screening, Inc.
+1 321-622-2040
Company/Organization
National Drug Screening, Inc / Joe Reilly & Associates
129 W Hibiscus Blvd., Ste. H
Melbourne, Florida, 32901
United States
+1 866-843-4545
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About

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040. www.NationalDrugScreening.com Joe Reilly & Associates provides consulting, training and educational programs and presentations for employers, labs, specimen collectors, third party administrators (TPA’s) and others involved in workplace drug testing. Joe also provides expert witness testimony for drug testing related cases. With 28 years’ experience in drug testing, Joe is considered a national expert on workplace drug testing. www.JoeReilly.com

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