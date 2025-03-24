Tom Fulmer to Present at 2025 NDASA Conference on Leveraging AI to Elevate Credibility & Sales in Drug Testing Services

Tom Fulmer Presenting at the 2025 NDASA Annual Conference National Drug Screening earns BBB Accreditation NDASA Recognizes NDS With C/TPA Accreditation

“From Invisible to Influential: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help Build Credibility and Drive Sales of Drug Testing Services,”

AI is not about replacing human expertise; it’s about amplifying it. Using AI, drug testing professionals can strengthen their credibility, expand their reach, and ultimately drive more business.” — Tom Fulmer

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc. is pleased to announce that Tom Fulmer, Vice President of Business Development, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) Annual Conference in May. His presentation, “From Invisible to Influential: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help Build Credibility and Drive Sales of Drug Testing Services,” will explore how AI-driven tools can enhance professional credibility, optimize sales strategies, and revolutionize how drug testing providers engage with clients in a competitive marketplace.

With decades of experience in business development, training, and compliance within the drug and alcohol testing industry, Tom Fulmer has become a recognized leader in helping businesses adopt innovative solutions for growth. In addition to his role at National Drug Screening, Fulmer serves as President-Elect of the Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA), further solidifying his expertise in compliance, best practices, and workforce safety.

“AI is not about replacing human expertise—it’s about amplifying it,” says Fulmer. “By incorporating AI-powered tools into marketing, education, and client engagement, drug testing professionals can strengthen their credibility, expand their reach, and ultimately drive more business.”

Attendees of this session will gain:

• Insights into AI-driven tools that can enhance marketing and sales strategies

• Practical applications of AI for improving customer engagement and building trust

• Guidelines for integrating AI while maintaining compliance and professionalism

About NDASA

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is a national trade organization representing the drug and alcohol testing industry. NDASA is dedicated to advocacy, education, and the advancement of best practices for drug-free workplace programs, regulatory compliance, and testing services. The association provides resources, training, and certification programs to help professionals navigate evolving industry standards and regulations. With a strong focus on protecting public safety and workplace integrity, NDASA serves as a vital voice for industry professionals, employers, and service providers nationwide.

For more information about Tom Fulmer and his background, visit his bio at National Drug Screening.

About National Drug Screening, Inc.

National Drug Screening (NDS) is a leading provider of drug testing services, compliance solutions, and industry training. NDS is dedicated to delivering fast, accurate, and reliable testing solutions while helping businesses maintain safe and drug-free workplaces. As a recognized authority in the industry, NDS also provides expert guidance on DOT compliance, drug-free workplace programs, and testing policies to support employers and service providers nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.