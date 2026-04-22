Person With Measles Passed Through Logan Airport

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) report that a person with measles visited Terminal C at Logan Airport shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 14. The individual traveled to Boston on JetBlue Airways flight 470, which departed from Ft. Lauderdale Florida, at 8:54 PM on Monday, April 13. BPHC and DPH are working with local partners to identify and notify those who may have been exposed. Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Unvaccinated exposed individuals also need to avoid public places (e.g. school, work, public transit, stores) and monitor for symptoms for 21 days (through May 5, 2026).

Measles vaccination is up to 97% effective in preventing measles and protecting against severe disease. In Suffolk County, 94% of children have been fully vaccinated against measles, according to DPH data. Vaccinated individuals are at low risk for contracting measles.

Any individuals who spent time in Boston Logan Airport Terminal C between 12:00 AM and 2:30 AM on April 14 may have been exposed to measles. The infected individual left Logan Airport in a privately owned vehicle and traveled out of state. There are no other known exposure points in Boston at this time. The number of confirmed measles cases in Massachusetts residents this year remains unchanged at two.

“This case of measles underscores the continued importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella. This vaccine is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine and for the vaccine to be effective, even if they are past the age recommended by doctors. As measles cases continue to surge across our country, we should all ensure that we are vaccinated to prevent spread and serious illness.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body. Measles easily spreads when someone with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can also spread if people touch surfaces or items with the virus within 2 hours after the infected person was in the area. Measles infection can occur 7-21 days after direct or indirect contact with another person with measles.

The Boston Public Health Commission routinely and actively prepares for measles exposure in Boston. Ongoing work includes working with schools to make sure children are vaccinated, partnering with hospitals and health care providers, and maintaining updated operational plans in case of exposure. BPHC also has highly skilled nurses who have experience providing case monitoring and contract tracing for measles.

BPHC and DPH urge all those who do not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. For the latest information and guidance, visit boston.gov/measles. Healthcare providers who suspect measles should call their local health department or Massachusetts DPH at 617-983-6800 immediately for recommendations and testing guidance.