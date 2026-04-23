Commission for Gender Equality recommendations boost KZN lab’s GBVF justice efforts

CGE recommendations translate into action as KZN forensic science laboratory boosts justice delivery for GBVF cases

In 2025, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in KwaZulu-Natal investigated the implementation of Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF). The investigation identified inadequate DNA processing capacity as a key contributor to case backlogs, investigative delays, and weakened prosecution outcomes.

Following this investigation, the Commission recommended, among others, that the Justice Cluster prioritise the establishment of a fully capacitated DNA forensic laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal to reduce forensic delays and improve case finalisation.

The CGE notes the establishment of the forensic science laboratory in Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal, and views it as a critical milestone that affirms the Commission’s recommendations for a strengthened criminal justice response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). This development marks a significant step towards improving forensic capacity and enhancing access to justice for survivors.

The Commission commends this intervention as a concrete response to its recommendations, noting its potential to strengthen evidence management and support more effective prosecutions. The CGE further calls on the Justice Cluster to replicate this intervention across all provinces to eliminate delays caused by outstanding DNA processing.

The CGE will continue to monitor implementation to ensure these interventions deliver reduced forensic backlogs, improved prosecution outcomes, enhanced access to justice, and greater accountability in GBVF-related cases.

Contact:

Javu Baloyi : Spokesperson

Cell : 083 579 3306

E-mail : media@cge.org.za

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