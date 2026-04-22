Americans United Against Destructive Driving Seeks additional Partners for App Development and their Victim Program

About

At Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), our mission is clear: to make our roads safer and save lives. We are passionate advocates for change, taking a multi-faceted approach to combat the scourge of destructive driving. Our journey is fueled by a commitment to prevent tragedies, drive legislative change, and provide support to those affected. Together, with the unwavering support of our community and partners, we are making a difference every day. We are a IRS recognized, 501c3 charitable organization. Anything you donate to us, is tax deductible for the full value of the item.

http://Http://Auadd.org