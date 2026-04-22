Americans United Against Destructive Driving Seeks additional Partners for App Development and their Victim Program

Infant behind the wheel. If we can educate early, we will have success.

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Sponsorship

23-year-old highway safety charity is seeking out much needed corporate partners to continue their free-successful teen education program.

Since 2014 AUADD has been the only charity that offers a victim service that provides free transportation after a crash to individuals and families, that generally have only one family vehicle.”
— William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and president of AUADD
BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans continue to face the dangers of destructive driving, one organization is taking a proactive approach to combat this issue. Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is seeking to increase their corporate partners to help turn their proven educational program from paper form into an app, while also providing victim assistance. These partnerships will not only continue to benefit the community but also showcase the difference between public relations as it relates to corporate sponsorships and public service.

AUADD's educational program has been successful in raising awareness and promoting safe driving habits, educating over 400,000 teens since 2003, using only the paper form of their life saving program entitled, “turn on safe driving”. However, with the rise of technology, the organization recognizes the need to adapt and reach a wider audience. By developing an app, AUADD aims to make their program more accessible and engaging for individuals of all ages. This partnership with corporate sponsors will not only provide the necessary resources for app development but also showcase their commitment to social responsibility.

One key aspect that sets AUADD's program apart from other corporate sponsorships is their focus on victim assistance. While many companies may donate to various causes, AUADD's program goes beyond monetary support. The organization provides emotional and practical support to victims and their families, helping them cope with the aftermath of a destructive driving incident. Since 2014 AUADD has been the only charity that offers a victim service that provides free transportation options after a crash to individuals and families, that generally have only one family vehicle, stated William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD. This holistic approach to public service sets AUADD apart and highlights the importance of addressing the issue of destructive driving.

Trust is the dividing line between a meaningful program and a branded gesture. Communities notice when a company supports road safety while ignoring its own internal practices, driver policies, or public responsibilities. That does not mean a sponsor has to be perfect before getting involved. It does mean honesty matters.

A credible program starts with clear priorities. Is the funding meant to reduce teen crash risk, support victims, strengthen public advocacy, or all three? From there, expectations should be transparent. Sponsors should know where funds go, what outcomes are realistic, and what kind of public accountability comes with backing a cause this serious.
It also helps when the nonprofit partner understands both prevention and response. That kind of model reflects real life. Families do not experience road danger in neat categories. They may need education before a crash, advocacy after a tragedy, and transportation help during recovery. Americans United Against Destructive Driving speaks to that full reality by treating road safety as both a prevention mission and a public service responsibility

Shawna Baldini
Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)
+ +1 844-334-9300
email us here
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Shawna Baldini
Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)
+ +1 844-334-9300
Company/Organization
(AUADD.org) Americans United
1333 Burr Ridge Parkway, suite 200
Burr Ridge, Illinois, 60527
United States
+1 844-334-9300
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About

At Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), our mission is clear: to make our roads safer and save lives. We are passionate advocates for change, taking a multi-faceted approach to combat the scourge of destructive driving. Our journey is fueled by a commitment to prevent tragedies, drive legislative change, and provide support to those affected. Together, with the unwavering support of our community and partners, we are making a difference every day. We are a IRS recognized, 501c3 charitable organization. Anything you donate to us, is tax deductible for the full value of the item.

http://Http://Auadd.org

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