Americans United Against Destructive Driving Offers Tips for Parents During Prom Season

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Preventable Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively!

Official Federal 501c3 charity, that has been in existence for 23 years, spells out some areas of discussion and action that parents an initiate on prom night.

As an organization dedicated to promoting highway safety, we want to remind parents that they play a crucial role in keeping their teens safe on the road. Our tips are meant to empower parents” — William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As prom season approaches, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is reminding parents to take an active role in ensuring their teen's safety on the road. AUADD, an all-volunteer charity with 23 years of experience in promoting highway safety, is offering tips for parents to help keep their teens safe during this exciting but potentially dangerous time.AUADD has been educating teens about highway safety through their driver education program in paper form for over two decades. Now, they are expanding their efforts to include tips for parents during prom season. These tips include setting rules for their teen; Inexperience behind the wheel makes speeding especially dangerous for young drivers. Talking to other parents about hiring a chauffeur; the inexperienced teen drivers, are already distracted by the excitement of the evening. Encouraging their teen to ask friends to spend the night."Prom season is a time for celebration, but it can also be a time of increased risk for our young drivers," said William M Piecuch, Jr., Founder and president of AUADD. "As an organization dedicated to promoting highway safety, we want to remind parents that they play a crucial role in keeping their teens safe on the road. Our tips are meant to empower parents to take an active role in their teen's safety during this exciting time."-Piecuch went on to say.In addition to setting rules and talking to other parents, AUADD also suggests that parents open their homes to their teen's friends for a safe place to spend the night after prom. This eliminates the temptation for teens to drive under the influence or with a distracted driver. AUADD also encourages parents to have open and honest conversations with their teens about the dangers of destructive driving and the importance of making responsible decisions.AUADD's tips for parents during prom season are just one aspect of their ongoing efforts to promote highway safety and reduce destructive driving. The organization continues to provide educational resources and support to teens and their families, with the ultimate goal of creating safer roads for everyone. For more information about AUADD and their initiatives, please visit their website at http://AUADD.org

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