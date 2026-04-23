Shamrock Roofing & Construction Names Kurtis Threlkeld as President

Shamrock Cares Trussi.ai

Founder Garen Armstrong Transitions to Chairman, Expands Focus on Trussi.ai, the Company’s Patented Revenue Operating System for the Roofing Industry

“Kurtis is the right leader to take Shamrock forward. We proved roofing can run like an enterprise—now I’m focused on bringing that capability to contractors nationwide through Trussi.” — Garen Armstrong

OVERLAND PARK, MO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing & Construction, one of the largest residential roofing companies in the central United States, today announced the appointment of Kurtis Threlkeld as President. Executive Director Garen Armstrong will transition to the role of Chairman, where he will focus his efforts on the national expansion of Trussi.ai , a patented technology platform purpose-built for roofing contractors.The leadership transition reflects the natural evolution of an organization that Armstrong built from the ground up into a multi-state operation spanning Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and additional markets. Shamrock currently manages a team of over 176 project managers and processes more than 3k leads per month across its service areas.“Kurtis is the right leader to take Shamrock forward,” said Garen Armstrong. “We proved roofing can run like an enterprise, now I’m focused on bringing that capability to contractors nationwide through Trussi.”Threlkeld brings 25 years of experience in specialized training, coaching, and strategic implementation for home service businesses. He will assume full operational oversight of Shamrock’s day-to-day business, including sales, production, and multi-market coordination. His appointment allows the company to maintain its growth trajectory while freeing Armstrong to dedicate his attention to the technology that is already reshaping how roofing companies run their businesses.“Shamrock is a company with an incredible foundation, a strong team, and real momentum,” said Kurtis Threlkeld, incoming President of Shamrock Roofing & Construction. “I’m honored to lead this organization forward and continue delivering the quality and professionalism that Shamrock is known for.”About Trussi.aiTrussi.ai is the roofing industry’s first patented Revenue Operating System (U.S. Patent No. 12,131,277 B2). Originally developed inside Shamrock Roofing to solve the operational and financial challenges Armstrong encountered firsthand while scaling a national roofing company, Trussi replaces fragmented tool stacks with a single platform that covers CRM, pipeline management, materials ordering, commission automation, QuickBooks integration, and real-time revenue visibility. The platform was deployed at Shamrock in 17 days and now supports the full operation. Trussi is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.For more information, visit trussi.ai.About Shamrock Roofing & ConstructionShamrock Roofing & Construction is a multi-state residential and commercial roofing company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Founded by Garen Armstrong, the company operates across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and additional markets with a team of over 176 project managers. Shamrock serves both retail homeowners and storm restoration clients, managing sophisticated marketing, sales, and production operations at scale. The company is powered by Trussi.ai.

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