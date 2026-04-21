Garen Armstrong of Shamrock Roofing to Speak at Dallas Family Office Event

Garen Armstrong Guest Speaker at Family Office Club Dallas Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Shamrock Roofing Executive Director and coach Garen Armstrong joins Investor Access Dallas on April 23 to share strategies for controlling your destiny.

The ones that win aren’t the biggest on day one. They’re the ones that own more of their own stack, their software, their capital, their leadership pipeline, and their reputation in the community.” — Garen Armstrong

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garen Armstrong , Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction and a sought-after business coach for founders in the home-services industry, has been confirmed as a featured speaker at the Investor Access family office event in Dallas on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Hosted at RSM Dallas (13155 Noel Road, Suite 2200, Dallas, TX 75240), the invitation-only gathering convenes family office principals, decamillionaire and centimillionaire investors, and operating executives for a fast-paced day focused on scaling platforms, structuring deals, raising capital, forming joint ventures, and deploying the wealth-building strategies that drive generational balance sheets.Armstrong will take the stage from 10:40–10:50 a.m. CT to deliver his talk, “Scaling with Strategy: Building a Vertically Integrated Ecosystem.” His remarks will center on a theme that has defined his career as an entrepreneur, investor, and coach: controlling your own destiny.A Vertically Integrated Playbook, Proven in the FieldArmstrong’s message is grounded in the operating playbook that has fueled Shamrock Roofing and Construction’s rise from a single Kansas City location to a multi-state roofing leader across the Midwest and Southern United States. Under his leadership, Shamrock has grown sales by more than 200% in five years while expanding into 10+ markets and building an ecosystem of complementary companies, including:Trussi.ai, a roofing operations platform built by sister company Smart Media that streamlines estimating, scheduling, automated invoicing, and mobile crew management for contractors. MindSpring Ventures , a private equity firm co-founded by Armstrong that invests in and operationally supports home-service startups.Roofs4Heroes and Cars4Heroes, community initiatives that have strengthened Shamrock’s brand equity while giving back to veterans and families in need.At the Dallas event, Armstrong will walk family office principals and operators through how each of these pieces reinforces the others, creating a vertically integrated ecosystem that compounds advantages in sourcing, technology, talent, deal flow, and community trust.“Family offices are increasingly looking at operator-led platforms in fragmented industries like roofing, HVAC, and residential services,” Armstrong added. “The ones that win aren’t the biggest on day one. They’re the ones that own more of their own stack, their software, their capital, their leadership pipeline, and their reputation in the community.”Coaching Founders to Own Their DestinyBeyond his operating role, Armstrong is an in-demand business coach for founders and executive teams in the home-services and skilled-trades space. His coaching is built on the same principles he teaches from the stage: smart growth over fast growth, servant leadership, a culture of accountability, and relentless investment in people, technology, and community. It is a philosophy shaped by years of scaling Shamrock responsibly, prioritizing licensed, bonded, and insured craftsmanship; premium materials; insurance-claims advocacy for homeowners; and a team culture where, in Armstrong’s words, “everyone owns the mission.”Media and family office attendees interested in connecting with Armstrong during the Dallas event, or in exploring coaching and partnership opportunities, can reach Shamrock Roofing and Construction through the contact information below.About Garen ArmstrongGaren Armstrong is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and business coach. He serves as Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction, co-founder of MindSpring Ventures, and a leading voice on vertical integration, leadership development, and scaling home-services businesses. Through his coaching and speaking, he helps founders and operators take control of their destiny, one system, one hire, and one strategic decision at a time.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionFounded in Kansas City and now operating across the Midwest and Southern United States, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a multi-state residential and commercial roofing leader known for licensed, bonded, and insured craftsmanship, insurance-claims advocacy, and deep community involvement through initiatives such as Roofs4Heroes and Cars4Heroes.About Investor AccessInvestor Access is a family office event series that connects family office principals, operators, and investors to share practical strategies for growing platforms, structuring deals, raising capital, forming joint ventures, conducting due diligence, and deploying the wealth-building strategies used by decamillionaires and centimillionaires.

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