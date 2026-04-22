FRAME — Satoshi Kan - INDIGO

FRAME — Satoshi Kan | INDIGO

MILAN, ITALY, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRAME — Satoshi Kan | INDIGO

FRAME は、構造そのものを可視化された幾何学として探求するアームチェアです。

構造を隠すのではなく、フレームを主たる造形として現し、構造そのものが形を定義します。

要素を削ぎ落とした構成は、線的な構造を際立たせ、身体・素材・空間の関係を明確にします。

フレームは単なる支持構造ではなく、空間の境界でもある。

その直線的な幾何学模様は光を捉え、反射することで、見る角度によって変化する建築的な影を生み出し

ます。

この枠組みの中に浮かぶように座面は、まるで浮いているかのように感じられ、重力から体を優しく解放

します。

FRAME は、単に座るための椅子ではなく、構造が空間と知覚をどのように形づくるかを再考するための

かたちです。

Designer: 菅 悟史

Studio: INDIGO DESIGN

Year: 2025

Materials: Wood frame / Upholstered seat (fabric)

First physical presentation following earlier VR exhibitions.

Press Preview — Feb 2026

Exhibition — Fuorisalone, Milan, Apr 2026

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