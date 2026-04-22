Scripture-Based Dinner Theatre Opens World War II Musical

"Not Just Another Love Story" is a deeply patriotic, inspiring dinner show. The show captures the emotions and spirit of the World War II era. Nearly 150 cast members bring the production to life.

Large-scale production features a 150-member cast, projection-mapped staging, and a dining experience designed to reflect the World War II era

This is not only a beautiful story about the heart of God, but also a journey through the history of the greatest generation.” — K. Rebecca Martin, Founder, Writer, and Director

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, NarroWay Productions will open "Not Just Another Love Story" on May 2 at its theatre on Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, with performances continuing through August 8. Based on the biblical story of Hosea and set against the backdrop of World War II, the large-scale production pays tribute to the generation shaped by war, highlighting themes of sacrifice, resilience, and enduring love.

Featuring approximately 150 performers across two rotating casts, the production immerses audiences in the World War II period through authentic costume design, an included meal drawing from the flavors and traditions of the era, staging that comes to life through 3D projection mapping, a variety of 1940s musical favorites, and four completely original musical compositions. "Not Just Another Love Story" headlines NarroWay’s 2026 season of major musical productions that continue to draw audiences from across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

“Not Just Another Love Story brings together the honest truth of a biblical story with the strength of American history,” said Rebecca Martin, Founder, Writer, and Director of NarroWay Productions. “I studied history in both high school and college, and my father served in World War II. Despite my studies, I never fully grasped the heart of that remarkable period. This is not only a beautiful story about the heart of God, but also a journey through the history of the greatest generation.”

“The music of the Forties helps define the word classic,” said Yvonne Clark, Founder, Composer, and Conductor of NarroWay Productions. “Not Just Another Love Story features parts of more than thirty of the era’s most popular tunes. The show also features four exciting and inspiring originals. Whether or not you are familiar with the music of the Forties, you can’t help but fall in love with the style and flair. The show's music itself is history.”

As the only dedicated dinner theatre in the Charlotte region, NarroWay Productions has welcomed audiences from across the Carolinas and the Southeast for nearly 30 years, many of whom return year after year for the original shows and unforgettable dining experience. Located just south of Charlotte on Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the theatre has become a consistent destination for local patrons, regional tourists, and national audiences.

"Not Just Another Love Story" continues NarroWay’s unique method of bringing Biblical stories to life, combining a relatable historical setting and live music in a production designed to engage audiences both emotionally and spiritually.

Performances run May 2 through August 8 at The NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill. Tickets, show details, and performance schedules are available at www.narroway.net.

About NarroWay Productions

NarroWay Productions is a Scripture-based dinner theatre in Fort Mill, South Carolina, serving audiences from across the Carolinas and the Southeast for nearly 30 years. Known for its large-scale original musical productions, NarroWay combines live theatre, music, live animals, and immersive 3D projection mapping and set design to create unique, faith-centered entertainment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.