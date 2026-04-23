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LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABRF is pleased to introduce a new video on the importance of Shared Research Resources (SRR). This overview includes comments from ABRF leaders and users on the role of Shared Research Resources at their institutions. This message is designed for audiences who may not be aware of the vital contributions of SRR.We encourage all members of the ABRF community to share this message with colleagues and partners throughout your organization.ABRF appreciates the support from several ABRF members who provided images and content to help develop this message and look forward to creating additional messages to Communicate the Value and Impact of SRR.

Shared Research Resources Advance Collaborative Science Worldwide

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