Platinum Copier Solutions Recognized with Sharp HKE Elite Award Owner Kimberly Gonzalez Accepting the Sharp HKE Elite Award Platinum Copier Solutions Team at Sharp Award Ceremony

Award highlights continued excellence in office technology solutions and partnership with Sharp

This recognition is a reflection of our team’s consistency, dedication, and commitment to our customers.” — Kimberly Gonzalez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Copier Solutions is proud to announce it has been recognized with the Sharp HKE Elite Award , honoring outstanding performance and continued excellence as a Sharp business partner.The Hyakuman Kai Elite (HKE) designation is awarded within the Sharp dealer network to recognize select partners who demonstrate strong performance, high levels of customer service, and consistent business excellence. This recognition highlights Platinum Copier Solutions’ ability to maintain strong client relationships while delivering dependable office technology solutions.“This recognition is a reflection of our team’s consistency, dedication, and commitment to our customers,” said Kimberly Gonzalez, Owner of Platinum Copier Solutions. “We take pride in building long-term relationships and delivering solutions that truly support how businesses operate every day.”This recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable office technology solutions. As an authorized Sharp dealer, Platinum Copier Solutions works closely with organizations to provide high-quality copiers , multifunction printers, production print systems, wide format printers, and more. All of their office equipment is designed to support productivity, and can be delivered throughout the United States.Platinum has a mission to help businesses reduce printing costs, improve device management, and maintain consistent operational performance. The company also continues to expand its service offerings through managed print services and copier leasing services in Houston and throughout the United States.About Platinum Copier SolutionsPlatinum Copier Solutions is a woman-owned provider of office equipment, copiers, printers, and managed print services serving businesses across Texas and the United States. With more than 60 years of combined industry experience, the company helps organizations streamline document workflows and improve efficiency.As an authorized dealer of Sharp, HP, and RICOH, Platinum Copier Solutions offers a range of products for organizations of all sizes. This includes flexible purchasing options backed by certified technicians and long-term service support.

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