ACMP Celebrates 15th Anniversary

ACMP® 2026 Academic Research Award Call for Submissions is Now Open

The Academic Research Award reflects our dedication to supporting emerging scholars, new ideas, and ensuring that our profession continues to evolve with credibility and global relevance.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is proud to announce the Call for Submissions is open for its 2026 Academic Research Award , recognizing outstanding graduate-level research that advances the theory and practice of change management. This prestigious award underscores ACMP’s commitment to strengthening the profession through evidence-based insights and elevating the next generation of thought leaders.The ACMP Academic Research Award honors an individual or group whose master’s thesis or doctoral dissertation demonstrates scientifically valid findings, introduces innovative ideas, and delivers practical value for change management practitioners. The recipient will receive a $750 award, complimentary registration to Change Management Global Connect 2026 (July 28–30), and the opportunity to present their research to this global audience of professionals, academics, and industry leaders. Their work will also be featured across ACMP’s communication channels, amplifying its impact across the global change community.“This award is about more than recognition—it’s about advancing the discipline,” said Mary Sylvester, Chair of the ACMP Academic Research Award Committee. “We are looking for research that not only deepens our understanding of change management, but also equips practitioners with actionable insights they can apply in real-world environments. It’s an exciting opportunity to connect academic rigor with professional practice.”ACMP invites current and recent graduate students who have completed or will complete a master’s thesis or doctoral dissertation between 2023 and 2026 to apply. Submissions should demonstrate originality, methodological rigor, and clear applicability to the field of change management. Applicants are not required to be ACMP members but must align with ACMP’s commitment to ethical, evidence-based practice.“At ACMP, we fully support academic research in Change Management ,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “The Academic Research Award reflects our dedication to supporting emerging scholars, new ideas, and ensuring that our profession continues to evolve with credibility and global relevance.”Applications must be submitted by May 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM EDT. Award recipients will be notified in June 2026.For more information and to apply, please click here

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