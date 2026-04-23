TradeMark Express Highlights Growing Concerns Over Trademark Service Practices Affecting Small Businesses

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Third-party reporting highlights concerns about certain trademark service providers and the importance of comprehensive clearance research.

A clear understanding of what is included in a trademark service—particularly the scope of research—can help business owners make more informed decisions and reduce potential risks” — Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark Express

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradeMark Express, a trademark research and application support company serving small and mid-sized businesses since 1992, is drawing attention to ongoing concerns surrounding certain trademark service providers and the potential impact on business owners navigating the trademark process.Recent third-party reporting has contributed to increased scrutiny within the industry. An April 15, 2026 article published by The Daily Scam (titled 'Questions and Concerns About...) raised questions and concerns regarding certain trademark service providers and related business practices. The report is one of several highlighting potential issues tied to low-cost trademark service offerings and the level of research conducted prior to filing.According to TradeMark Express, incomplete or insufficient trademark research can lead to application refusals, conflicts with existing marks , or, in some cases, terminated filings. These outcomes may create additional costs and delays for business owners seeking to establish and protect their brands.“Many business owners are encountering communications that appear to be related to official trademark processes, including emails, text messages, and phone calls,” said Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark Express. “This environment can make it difficult to distinguish between legitimate services and those that may not provide the level of research and diligence typically associated with the trademark process.”Industry observers note that the rise of online filing services has introduced a wider range of pricing and service models. While some providers offer comprehensive research and analysis , others may focus primarily on application submission without conducting a full clearance review across federal trademark, state trademark, and common law sources.TradeMark Express indicates that this shift may contribute to broader challenges within the trademark ecosystem. When applications are submitted without thorough vetting, the likelihood of conflicts increases, potentially affecting not only individual applicants but also the overall efficiency of the registration process.“Trademark protection is a foundational step for new and growing businesses,” DeMassa added. “A clear understanding of what is included in a trademark service—particularly the scope of research—can help business owners make more informed decisions and reduce potential risks.”The company encourages business owners to review service details carefully, ask questions about research methodologies, and consider how potential conflicts are identified before proceeding with a trademark filing.During discussions about brand naming and trademark selection, TradeMark Express referenced historical examples underscoring the importance of conducting comprehensive clearance research prior to adopting a business name.One such example involves the music group The Statler Brothers, who initially performed under the name “The Kingsmen.” The name was already in use by another musical group that later achieved widespread recognition for the hit song “Louie, Louie.” The overlap ultimately contributed to the need for a name change, illustrating how unverified name selection can lead to avoidable conflicts in the marketplace.As digital services continue to expand, increased awareness and education are expected to play an important role in helping businesses navigate the evolving trademark landscape.About TradeMark ExpressFor expert guidance on protecting your brand, contact TradeMark Express today. Since 1992, we have helped small and mid-sized businesses conduct comprehensive trademark research and navigate the federal application process. Our detailed trademark clearance searches identify potential conflicts before filing, giving you confidence in securing your trademark and building long-term brand protection.

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