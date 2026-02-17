TradeMark Express Shows How Affordable Federal Trademark Protection Helps SMBs Protect Their Brands

Photo of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on the eve of Super Bowl LX

TradeMark Express urges SMBs not to overlook federal trademark registration, an affordable, powerful legal tool to protect and grow their brand.

Entrepreneurs work hard to build recognition in their markets. Securing federal trademark protection helps ensure they actually own what they’re building.” — Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark Express

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national brands prominently display federally registered trademarks at major sporting venues—such as Super Bowl stadiums—and across broadcast media, TradeMark Express is urging small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) not to overlook one of the most affordable and powerful legal tools available: federal trademark registration. The visibility of these marks at high-profile events underscores the value of securing legal protection for brand names, logos, and slogans before entering competitive markets.According to data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) , the agency receives over 700,000 trademark application classes annually. Yet many small business owners still assume trademark protection is reserved for large corporations.“The reality is that trademarks are often more critical for small businesses than for global corporations,” said Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark Express. “For a government filing fee of $350 per class, business owners can secure nationwide rights that establish credibility, support expansion, and create long-term asset value.”By comparison, in 2013 Levi Strauss & Co. paid an initial $325 USPTO filing fee to submit an Intent to Use trademark application covering stadium related entertainment services in International Class 041 for its Santa Clara venue, now known as Levi’s Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl LX in 2026. This filing demonstrates that trademark protection extends beyond traditional product categories and can apply to new ventures, event services, and brand expansions at high profile venues.Federal trademark registration provides several measurable advantages for growing companies:- CREDIBILITY AND LEGITIMACY -A registered trademark signals that a business has taken formal legal steps to protect its identity. This communicates professionalism and accountability to customers, partners, and investors.- MARKET DIFFERENTIATION AND CONSUMER TRUST -Trademarks reduce marketplace confusion by clearly identifying the source of goods or services. Consistent brand recognition fosters consumer familiarity, which research shows increases purchase confidence and repeat business.- ASSET CREATION AND ENTERPRISE VALUE -Trademarks are intellectual property assets that can appreciate over time. Protected brands may support premium pricing, licensing opportunities, geographic expansion, and stronger company valuations. They also provide legal mechanisms to address unauthorized use or brand dilution.The USPTO filing fee, now $350 per class as of January 2025, remains a modest cost compared with the long-term value of federal trademark protection. Given that fees have increased only marginally since Levi Strauss & Co. paid $325 per class in 2013, federal registration continues to be one of the most cost-effective long-term brand investments a small or mid-sized business can make.“Entrepreneurs work hard to build recognition in their markets,” DeMassa added. “Securing federal trademark protection helps ensure they actually own what they’re building.”As competition intensifies across online marketplaces and national commerce channels, TradeMark Express encourages business owners to evaluate trademark availability early in the brand development process to avoid costly conflicts and rebranding.About TradeMark ExpressFor expert guidance on protecting your brand, contact TradeMark Express today. Since 1992, we have helped small and mid-sized businesses conduct comprehensive trademark research and navigate the federal application process. Our detailed clearance searches identify potential conflicts before filing, giving you confidence in securing your trademark and building long-term brand protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.