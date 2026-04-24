Baker & Partners Appoints Eltin Ryle as Counsel in the BVI

Eltin Ryle, Counsel at Baker & Partners Baker & Partners

Leading offshore law firm Baker & Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Eltin Ryle as Counsel to the growing BVI office.

Eltin’s appointment is a key part of our growth in the BVI. His BVI knowledge and international experience supports our BVI and pan-Caribbean growth trajectory. We warmly welcome Eltin to the team.” — Shaun Reardon-John

TORTOLA, TORTOLA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BVI , April 2026 – Leading offshore law firm Baker & Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Eltin Ryle as Counsel to the growing BVI office.Eltin specialises in complex dispute resolution and regulatory matters, having previously worked at the BVI’s largest litigation practice. Eltin represented clients in USD 700 million+ commercial disputes before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as well as advising fiduciary services firms in relation to regulatory enforcement matters. Eltin has successfully obtained, and successfully defended against, urgent injunctive relief before the BVI Courts.Before moving to the BVI, Eltin worked at Matheson LLP and Byrne Wallace Shields LLP, working on high value commercial matters, including the multi-billion Euro Russian Aircraft litigation case. He also has experience in constitutional law, where he was involved in two landmark Irish State Body cases before a seven member panel of the Supreme Court of Ireland.Baker & Partners BVI Partner, Shaun Reardon-John, commented:“Eltin’s appointment is a key part of our growth in the BVI. His BVI knowledge and international experience supports our BVI and pan-Caribbean growth trajectory. We warmly welcome Eltin to the team.”This follows the appointment of Senior Associate Olena Golovtchouk and Associate Nina Roheman to the BVI office in recent months.Baker & Partners is an offshore dispute resolution and litigation-only law firm based in the BVI, Jersey, Cayman Islands and London. The firm maintains an independent and conflict-free model to ensure our advice is straightforward, objective and in our clients’ best interests.

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