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Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1599

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1295

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers, further providing for purpose and construction of chapter, for definitions and for commercial driver's license qualification standards, providing for English proficiency standard, further providing for nonresident CDL, for application for commercial driver's license and for disqualification and providing for annual report; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Reinforcing Commercial Vehicle Safety

Actions

1599 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 17, 2026
Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
First consideration, April 21, 2026
Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 22, 2026

Generated 04/22/2026 11:33 AM

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Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1599

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