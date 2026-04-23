Introducing Dreamfield Press

Dreamfield Press—a traditional publisher not bound by tradition

New entry into traditional publishing, Dreamfield Press, intends to stay small and dream big.

Every book is evaluated with an eye towards screen potential, and Dreamfield striking a first-look deal with a studio, production company, or streaming service would bring the whole vision together.” — Julia L. Bobkoff

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founders of Christmas Lake Press Thomas G. Fiffer and Julia L. Bobkoff announce the formation of Dreamfield Press, a new traditional publishing venture.Fiffer and Bobkoff began working together in 2019, starting a writers workshop that was forced to move to Zoom when the world shut down in 2020. As they built an international community of aspiring writers, they began offering publishing services, a move that culminated in the launch of hybrid publisher Christmas Lake Press, which now offers 30 titles. They also started a literary agency, Christmas Lake Literary, to represent authors seeking traditional publishing deals."We've always tried to meet authors where they are and take them where they want to be," says Fiffer. "Now is the right time to expand our presence and offer a new pathway with more prestige to bring authors the attention and success they deserve."Says Bobkoff, whose background is in film directing and screenwriting, "Every book is evaluated with an eye towards screen potential, and Dreamfield striking a first-look deal with a studio, production company, or streaming service would bring the whole vision together."The founders describe Dreamfield as "a new traditional publisher not bound by tradition," as the company intends stay small and agile and is looking to pioneer innovative ways to bring compelling content to audiences in a variety of forms. Says Fiffer, who got a taste of traditional publishing at Random House in the late '80s and early '90s, "Publishing isn't dead. Publishing isn't broken. Publishing just needs to be reimagined. Enter Dreamfield Press."Dreamfield is seeking writers whose work combines superior storytelling (in fiction and nonfiction), a high level of craft, and strong commercial potential in multiple media. They have lined up a diverse and eclectic inaugural list of talented debut authors, including:Joseph Coulson—THE PRINCE OF MEMPHIS—is a novelist, poet, playwright, and teacher. His published books include The Vanishing Moon (Book of the Year Award, Gold Medal in Literary Fiction, ForeWord Magazine) and Of Song and Water (finalist for the Great Lakes Book Award).THE PRINCE OF MEMPHIS is a brightly imaginative novel grounded in pop culture, laced with dark humor, and propelled by musical prose. Aron Beale is the unacknowledged son of Elvis Presley, and his plans to publish a revealing memoir bring out lawyers, religious fanatics, and death threats to silence him. But a serendipitous love affair, sparked by his own, decades old chart-topping song, gives Aron the resolve to confront his past and the surreal predicament of an absent father who is endlessly present.Brian W. Thomas—MANCHILD AT YALE—is an Emmy-winning actor, writer, and educator whose work examines identity and transformation. A Yale graduate and longtime school leader, he appeared as Robert in A Different World and created the Emmy-winning Fastbreak to Glory: The Du Sable Panthers Story.MANCHILD AT YALE is a coming-of-age novel set at Yale exploring the challenges faced by a Black student from a working-class Chicago background as he strives to find his identity and place within a world of elite institutions and complex opportunity.Jessica Pappas—THE HALF I KEEP—is a memoirist and screenwriter who runs a Hollywood casting agency. She divides her time between Los Angeles and Greece.THE HALF I KEEP is a deeply moving, vibrantly rendered memoir in which the author—left to raise herself while her charismatic me-generation parents “find themselves”—bravely wrestles with a past haunted by secrets, looks for love in all the wrong places, and finally comes full circle to find home.Gabriel Olearnik—LONDONING—was born and educated in London, where he studied medieval history. His writing has appeared in The San Diego Reader, Dappled Things, and Radiance. Three of his poems—“The Builders,” “Languedoc,” and “An English Apocalypse”—have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize.LONDONING is a collection of micro-stories and poetry that explores the North: Canada, Poland, and the shadow country in between, where memory, myth, and imagination meet.Loree Sandler—LET THEM EAT CANDLES—revolutionized a product category by reimagining traditional wax birthday candles as edible chocolate treats. In the process she transformed herself from stay-at-home mom to entrepreneur. Her debut business memoir documents her journey from concept to store countertops to reality TV.LET THEM EAT CANDLES takes readers on a multi-layered journey as the author evolves from full-time parent to fledgling professional, with more than a little help from family, friends, and the village she builds along the way. Edible candles turn out to be (surprise!) no piece of cake, but the journey culminates in real (and reality television) success.Fiffer and Bobkoff will continue to operate Christmas Lake Press and Christmas Lake Literary separately from Dreamfield.Dreamfield Press is currently accepting submissions for the 2027-2028 season.For more information, visit dreamfieldpress.com

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