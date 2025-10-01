Storied Stuff Releases Second Volume of Memorable Essays with Proceeds & Book Donations Going to Nonpolitical Nonprofits

Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume 2 (with color photos) includes over 100 brief, moving essays on treasured objects & the memories they inspire

The objects we keep, the treasures we display (or hide away) can prompt a story, a history, solve an emotional puzzle....That seemingly inanimate ‘thing’ whispers a tale in our ear.” — Sharon Fiffer

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut-based independent book publisher Christmas Lake Press , in collaboration with Steve and Sharon Fiffer’s Storied Stuff project, announces the publication of Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume 2, releasing on October 1. All proceeds of the book above the cost of production will be donated to nonpolitical not for profits. Thanks to pre-orders, two $500 donations have already been made—to Humble Design Chicago and First Book.Storied Stuff began as a project that the Fiffers, both professional writers, created during the early days of the pandemic. In the Spring of 2020, they invited friends and fellow writers to share stories and photos of cherished keepsakes. This inspired them to launch storied-stuff.com, where they post new offerings every Wednesday—to date some 600 pieces by over 200 contributors that have garnered hundreds of thousands of viewings. The website is a labor of love for the couple; they haven't taken a penny. Nor will they from the book.Steve, a Guggenheim fellow, has written some 20 nonfiction books on everything from baseball to social justice. Sharon penned the acclaimed eight-book Jane Wheel mystery series published by St. Martin's Minotaur. The couple also edited three collections of original essays, HOME, FAMILY, and BODY, featuring original essays by Jane Smiley, Alex Kotlowitz, Edwidge Danticat, and others.To commemorate the fifth anniversary of Storied Stuff’s online launch, Steve and Sharon have put together two volumes of their favorite pieces. Christmas Lake Press has published each of these as paperbacks with color photos—about 100 essays and photos in each volume. The release date for Volume I of Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups was April 30. Now comes Volume 2 featuring pieces by the late civil rights icon Rev. C. T. Vivian and bestselling novelist Whitney Otto, as well as offerings by teachers, lawyers, doctors, artists, businesspeople, writers, and others. Cherished keepsakes include Beatles buttons, baby books, baseball programs, family heirlooms, and more. In one essay, a family therapist displays the tickets he saved from Woodstock and tells of an encounter there with the Grateful Dead. In another, a teacher confesses that she still plays with the Barbies from her childhood.A quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jonathan Eig appears on the cover of Volume 2: "Storied Stuff is a magical book that transports us through time and space, reminding us of the objects and the people who shaped our lives."Says Christmas Lake Press publisher Thomas Fiffer: "It has been a joy to work with my brother Steve and sister-in-law Sharon on putting the moving and inspiring material on the Storied Stuff website into print. Each essay captures a moment, a memory, a mindset, and in most cases, a kinder, gentler time and place. I was especially pleased with the decision to print the book in color, giving life to the photos that accompany each piece.”“The objects we keep, the treasures we display (or hide away) can prompt a story, a history, solve an emotional puzzle. We can tell the story of that object because if we listen and pay close attention, that seemingly inanimate ‘thing’ whispers that tale in our ear,” says Sharon Fiffer. Adds Steve, “We expect to be contributing to and partnering with several other not-for-profits in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.”To learn more about Storied Stuff, visit storied-stuff.com.Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume 2 will be available on Amazon on October 1, and books can be pre-ordered from the publisher on the Christmas Lake Press website.

