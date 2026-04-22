The first AI platform that lets founders deploy a secure, governed workforce capable of real business operations

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PERCO.AI today announced its emergence as an enterprise AI agent workflow platform designed to close the critical gap between AI-generated recommendations and real-world business execution. The company has closed its angel funding round at a $15 million post-money valuation.While the vast majority of AI assistants and agent frameworks remain in the "recommendation layer" — able to generate reports and drafts but incapable of safely executing real operations — PERCO.AI is purpose-built to bridge this gap. Its digital workforce securely carries out payments, vendor procurement, service bookings, social media publishing, and deep CRM/ERP integrations — all under enterprise-grade governance and at a fraction of the cost of traditional staffing or outsourcing."AI can already think, analyze, and recommend. What it couldn't do — until now — was act, together, safely," said Lavan Sun, Founder and CEO of PERCO.AI. "We built PERCO.AI so a single strategic command flows from intent to a trackable, auditable business outcome — a paid invoice, a placed order, a published campaign — without a human pressing every button along the way. Our agents coordinate among themselves, escalate to an Agent Leader for cross-functional decisions, and only surface to humans when it truly matters. Same outcomes, a fraction of the human touchpoints, every action logged, permissioned, and reversible. This is autonomy enterprises can actually trust."For example, upon receiving a supplier invoice, PERCO.AI's "Finance Agent" automatically verifies it against the corresponding purchase order, then executes payment within budget. If the amount exceeds a set threshold, it surfaces the request — with full context — to a human for one-click approval.The platform targets a massive opportunity: over 16.6 million self-employed operators in the U.S. (BLS 2025) and nearly 78 million freelancers (Statista 2026) who carry executive-level ambitions but lack the operational manpower to match.Central to the long-term vision is an open Marketplace — an ecosystem for executable skills. Developers contribute new capabilities for digital workers to adopt; users who hone domain-specific expertise can list it, turning operational knowledge into a continuously monetizable digital asset.PERCO.AI is in active MVP development targeting a Q2 2026 launch, with Marketplace opening the same quarter and expansion to 50+ industries across the U.S. by 2027. For more information, visit https://perco.ai About PERCO.AI: PERCO.AI is building the trusted execution layer for the future of business. Its enterprise AI agent workflow platform enables companies — especially lean operations and solo entrepreneurs — to convert strategic intent directly into safe, auditable, and scalable business outcomes, moving beyond AI advice to AI action.Media Contact: Lavan Sun, Founder & CEO — hello@perco.ai

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