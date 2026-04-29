Built on Endless Protocol, Luffa brings accountable, permissioned AI agents to encrypted social and agent-native applications.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luffa Unveils the Secure Identity and Execution Layer for the AI Agent EconomyBuilt on Endless Protocol, Luffa introduces accountable, user-sovereign AI agents for the next generation of encrypted social and agent-native applicationsGLOBAL — Luffa Technology Network Company Limited today announced a major advancement in its product and infrastructure roadmap: the launch of accountable AI agent capabilities within its encrypted, decentralized social platform.Luffa is not simply adding AI bots to a messaging product. It is building a secure identity and execution layer for the emerging AI Agent Economy — a new digital environment where people, communities, businesses, developers, and autonomous AI agents can communicate, coordinate, and operate under shared rules of verifiable trust.As AI agents become more autonomous and increasingly embedded in everyday digital experiences, the internet faces a new structural challenge. Agents need identity. They need permissions. They need boundaries. And users need a clear way to know what an agent is, what it can do, and who is responsible for it.Without this foundation, AI agents risk becoming another opaque layer of centralized platforms — powerful, invisible, and difficult for users to understand or control.Luffa’s approach is architecture-first: every AI agent should be identifiable, permissioned, revocable, auditable, and constrained by design.From Social Accounts to Agent-Native IdentityBuilt on the Endless Protocol, Luffa extends decentralized identity beyond human users to AI agents.Each agent on Luffa can be associated with a verifiable identity layer, allowing users and developers to understand:what the agent is;who or what it represents;what permissions it has;which user or organization authorized it;what actions it is allowed to perform;and how its access can be changed or revoked.This forms the basis of Agent DID — decentralized identity for autonomous AI systems.In Luffa’s view, AI agents should not operate as anonymous black boxes inside digital platforms. They should become accountable digital actors with defined identity, permission scope, and execution boundaries.A New Trust Layer for AI ExecutionLuffa’s AI agent framework is built around five core principles:1. Cryptographic Data IsolationLuffa’s end-to-end encryption architecture is designed to prevent private user messages from being accessible to AI agents by default. Agents can operate only on information that users intentionally choose to provide.2. Mandatory AI DisclosureAI agents and bots must be clearly identified as non-human. Luffa does not support hidden AI personas, deceptive automation, or undisclosed algorithmic intervention in social interactions.3. User-Sovereign Permission ControlUsers decide which agents can interact with them, what those agents can access, and when permissions should be changed or removed.4. No Unconsented AI TrainingLuffa’s architecture is designed so that private conversations are not treated as model-training material. User data should not become a platform-owned AI asset.5. Decentralized Governance and TraceabilityBuilt on the Endless Protocol, Luffa moves AI governance away from unilateral platform control and toward a more transparent, traceable, protocol-based model of accountability.AI Agents That Can Communicate, Coordinate, and ExecuteLuffa’s agent infrastructure is designed for practical deployment, not abstract experimentation.Initial use cases include:AI translation agents for multilingual communication;customer service and community management bots;agent-based service accounts;SuperBox mini-app integrations;secure agent-to-user interaction flows;AI-assisted execution across social, commercial, and decentralized applications.Over time, Luffa aims to support a broader agent-native ecosystem where users, communities, brands, developers, services, and AI agents can interact through one trusted social and execution environment.Ecosystem ValueLuffa’s agent-native architecture creates value across several layers of the digital economy.For users, it offers a safer and more sovereign way to interact with AI agents, digital services, communities, and assets.For developers, it provides an identity-aware and permission-controlled environment for building responsible AI agents and mini-app experiences.For communities and brands, it creates a new operating layer for engagement, membership, service delivery, and AI-powered interaction.For the broader AI and Web3 ecosystem, Luffa introduces a trust infrastructure where identity, communication, execution, and governance can work together in a unified environment.This positions Luffa not merely as a messaging platform, but as a foundational network for the next phase of human-agent interaction.Why This MattersThe current internet was built around human accounts, apps, and centralized platforms.The next internet will increasingly be built around humans, AI agents, programmable services, and verifiable trust.That shift requires a new infrastructure layer — one that brings together encrypted communication, decentralized identity, permission management, agent execution, and digital value coordination.Luffa is building toward that layer.Statement“The question is no longer whether AI agents will become part of daily digital life. They will. The real question is whether these agents will be controlled by centralized platforms, or governed by users through transparent identity, permissions, and cryptographic boundaries.Luffa was built for the second future. We believe users should not have to blindly trust platforms or agents. The architecture itself should make trust verifiable.”— Luffa Technology Network Company LimitedAvailabilityLuffa is available on iOS and Android, supporting encrypted messaging, decentralized identity, digital asset management, AI-powered interaction, and social discovery across global markets.About LuffaLuffa is a next-generation encrypted social and agent-native platform developed by Luffa Technology Network Company Limited. Built on the Endless Protocol, Luffa integrates decentralized identity, end-to-end encrypted communication, AI agent infrastructure, Web3-native wallet capabilities, SuperBox mini-apps, and social discovery into a unified environment for the next generation of human-agent interaction.For more information, visit: https://luffa.im

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