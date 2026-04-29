Ninja Dispatch Marks Eight Years and More Than 100 Fleets Served as Demand for Managed Night Dispatch Grows

My Ninja Dispatch — real-time client dashboard for managed night dispatch operations

Cleveland-based managed dispatch provider reports rising demand from carriers replacing in-house night shift staffing

Fleet owners contact us because they understand that managing an overnight shift in-house is expensive, unreliable, and unsustainable.” — Teodor J. Stroie

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Dispatch, the managed night dispatch service headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is marking eight years of operations and more than 100 U.S. trucking fleets served since its founding in 2018. The milestone comes as the company reports increasing demand from carriers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers looking to replace in-house night dispatch staffing with a fully managed service.The company was founded by Teodor Stroie with a single objective: provide trucking companies with a managed dispatch team that takes full ownership of overnight operations. Since then, Ninja Dispatch has expanded from a small operation serving a handful of carriers to a trans-Atlantic service with offices in Cleveland, Ohio and Bucharest, Romania, serving fleets of all sizes across the United States."When we started in 2018, most trucking companies had never considered outsourcing their night dispatch," said Stroie. "Today, fleet owners contact us because they understand that managing an overnight shift in-house is expensive, unreliable, and unsustainable. The industry has shifted, and managed dispatch is now a recognized category."Ninja Dispatch was voted the number one dispatching company by FreightWaves, the leading freight industry intelligence platform, and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. The company attributes its growth to a service model that differs from traditional outsourced dispatch and call center providers in several ways.Each client engagement begins with a shadowing and onboarding period during which Ninja Dispatch develops a custom standard operating procedure tailored to the client's workflows, communication standards, and operational priorities. Dispatchers are then matched to clients based on their certification in the client's specific TMS and ELD platforms, including McLeod, TMW, Tai, Samsara, Motive, and KeepTruckin. All dispatchers complete a three-month training program before working with client accounts.The company's trans-Atlantic structure allows it to staff American overnight shifts with dispatchers working during standard daytime business hours in Bucharest. The eight-hour time zone difference means that when it is midnight on the U.S. East Coast, it is 7 AM in Romania. This model reduces the fatigue and turnover problems associated with traditional graveyard shift staffing while providing consistent, alert dispatch coverage throughout the night.Ninja Dispatch clients access their overnight operations through My Ninja Dispatch , the company's client-facing dashboard. The portal provides visibility into dispatcher profiles and certifications, custom SOPs, performance ratings, and SLA tracking. The company also maintains the Ninja Guarantee: every shift is covered with no vacation or PTO gaps, any dispatcher who is not the right fit is replaced immediately, and a dedicated shift manager oversees every shift at no additional cost.Managed night dispatch services start at $20 per hour. No long-term contracts are required to get started.For more information about Ninja Dispatch, visit https://ninjadispatch.com or schedule a consultation at https://calendly.com/ninjadispatch/discovery-call About Ninja DispatchNinja Dispatch is a managed night dispatch service headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with operations in Bucharest, Romania. Founded in 2018, Ninja Dispatch provides customized after hours dispatch , overnight dispatch, weekend dispatch, and 24/7 dispatch coverage for trucking companies, freight brokers, third-party logistics providers, and towing companies across the United States. The company integrates with leading TMS and ELD platforms, builds tailored operating procedures for each client, and assigns a dedicated shift manager to every shift. Ninja Dispatch has served more than 100 fleets and was voted the number one dispatching company by FreightWaves. For more information, visit https://ninjadispatch.com CONTACT INFORMATION:Name: Teodor StroieTitle: Founder & CEOCompany: Ninja DispatchPhone: 1-888-853-4778Email: office@ninjadispatch.comWebsite: https://ninjadispatch.com

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