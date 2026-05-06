As Freight Rates Compress, Trucking Companies Cut Overnight Dispatch Costs by Switching to Managed Night Dispatch

My Ninja Dispatch — real-time client dashboard for managed night dispatch operations

Ninja Dispatch reports growing demand from carriers and freight brokers seeking to reduce fixed dispatch overhead without losing overnight coverage.

No trucking company puts a full-time accountant on salary to handle one invoice. Overnight dispatch works the same way. A flat hourly rate with no overhead attached is just a smarter cost structure.” — Teodor J. Stroie

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Dispatch, the Cleveland-based managed night dispatch service founded in 2018, is seeing increased demand from trucking carriers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers looking to reduce operational costs during a prolonged period of freight market compression. The company, which has provided managed after hours dispatch services to more than 100 fleets across the United States, offers overnight dispatch coverage at $20 per hour — a fraction of the cost of employing a dedicated in-house night dispatcher.The freight recession that began in late 2022 has pressured margins across the trucking industry. Load volumes have declined, spot rates have remained suppressed, and carriers have been forced to reduce fixed costs while maintaining the operational coverage necessary to move freight and retain broker relationships. For many fleets, overnight dispatch represents one of the highest fixed labor costs on the schedule — a full-time night dispatcher can cost between $45,000 and $65,000 annually in salary alone, before accounting for benefits, payroll taxes, equipment, and the cost of turnover.Managed dispatch changes that calculation. Rather than carrying a full-time salaried night dispatcher on payroll, carriers using the Ninja Dispatch managed night dispatch service pay a flat hourly rate of $20 per hour for overnight coverage — no benefits, no payroll taxes, no severance, and no rehiring costs when a dispatcher leaves. A fleet running five nights a week pays for five nights. A fleet with seasonal volume can add or reduce coverage without a hiring process."The carriers calling us right now are not cutting corners — they are running lean operations the same way every other part of their business does," said Teodor Stroie, founder of Ninja Dispatch. "No trucking company puts a full-time accountant on salary to handle one invoice per week. Overnight dispatch works the same way. A flat hourly rate with no overhead attached is just a smarter cost structure."Ninja Dispatch dispatchers are trained through a three-month onboarding program covering freight brokerage operations, carrier communication protocols, load tracking, and escalation procedures. The company operates on a follow-the-sun model with dispatch teams based in Romania and the Philippines, meaning American overnight shifts are staffed during normal daytime hours in those time zones — fresh, alert dispatchers rather than night-shift workers fighting fatigue. Every client is assigned a dedicated dispatcher and account manager, and all overnight activity is accessible through the My Ninja Dispatch client portal , which provides real-time visibility into dispatch communications, load status, and incident resolution.Ninja Dispatch holds a Better Business Bureau accreditation and was voted the number one dispatching company by FreightWaves. The company has operated continuously since 2018 and serves fleets ranging from owner-operators with brokered freight to multi-truck carriers and freight brokerage operations.Trucking companies, 3PLs, Supply Chains and freight brokers interested in reducing overnight dispatch overhead can review service details and pricing at ninjadispatch.com.ABOUT NINJA DISPATCH:Ninja Dispatch is a Cleveland, Ohio-based managed night dispatch service founded in 2018 by Teodor Stroie. The company provides after hours dispatch services to trucking carriers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers across the United States. Ninja Dispatch operates a follow-the-sun dispatch model with teams in Romania and the Philippines, and has provided managed overnight dispatch coverage to more than 100 fleets since its founding. The company was voted number one dispatching company by FreightWaves and is Better Business Bureau accredited. Learn more at ninjadispatch.com.

After Hours Dispatch Service for Trucking Companies & Fleets | Overnight Freight Dispatch

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