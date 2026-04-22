HLG Launches Global Ancestry Index Amid Surging Appetite for Emigration

CBA, also known as citizenship-by-descent, is an increasingly popular and affordable means to a second passport without the hefty investments or relocation requirements typically associated with other immigration pathways.

The index compares and ranks programs across nearly 200 countries and territories based on several key factors.

This comprehensive benchmark can serve as an invaluable resource for people seeking to identify which option offers the greatest advantages based on their ancestral ties.” — Polly Ho, HLG special counsel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Law Group (HLG), the world's leading investment immigration law firm, launched its brand-new Global Ancestry Index, the world's most comprehensive ranking of citizenship-by-ancestry (CBA) programs, which lists and analyzes available ways to unlock one's heritage and claim ancestral rights.

The index compares and ranks programs across 197 countries and territories, evaluating key factors such as ease of qualification and application, government transparency, government accountability, recognition of dual citizenship, and mobility rights - including visa-free travel and global access.

"This comprehensive benchmark can serve as an invaluable resource for people seeking to identify which option offers the greatest advantages based on their ancestral ties," says HLG special counsel Polly Ho.

WHAT IS CBA?

CBA, also known as citizenship-by-descent, is an increasingly popular and affordable means to a second passport without the hefty investments or relocation requirements typically associated with other immigration pathways.

CBA is a unique legal mechanism that allows applicants to claim citizenship based on lineage rather than their place of birth, a principle known as jus sanguinis (right of blood), which enables individuals to claim citizenship regardless of birthplace – if they have a direct citizen ancestor.

For example, an individual may qualify for Canadian citizenship even if they have never visited Canada if at least one of their parents was a Canadian citizen at the time of their birth.

This concept contrasts with jus soli (right of soil), where citizenship is automatically granted to individuals born within a country’s borders.

WHY NOW?

CBA's growing popularity is driven by the rise of dual nationality worldwide. The appetite among Americans to move abroad is at a record high, with a recent survey revealing that one in five is contemplating emigration.

The flexibility of dual citizenship is particularly attractive for younger generations looking for safety, affordability, and a better quality of life, with the number of young women wanting to leave quadrupling based on a similar recent study.

Among various immigration options, CBA stands out for its affordability and accessibility. It is progressively seen not just as a safety net against unpredictability, but as a crucial asset comparable to property or financial investments.

Nationality laws in many countries are undergoing a quiet but significant recalibration driven by ancestry and bloodlines.

Governments - some with traditionally maintained rigid rules - are reopening or expanding citizenship-by-ancestry pathways and relaxing their CBA requirements to reflect a sharp surge in interest in ancestral rights as people discover that a forgotten grandparent or great-grandparent can unlock full citizenship - and with it, mobility, security, and opportunity.

EVOLVING RIGHTS

In many countries, individuals can apply for citizenship after five years of residency. Some countries, such as Croatia and Poland, have permissive generational rules and are currently not imposing generational limits.

Other governments are expanding access to CBA to correct historical injustices or modernize outdated concepts of lineage while creating opportunities that would have been unimaginable a decade ago.

Canada’s recent reforms created a new path to citizenship for many “Lost Canadians” who had been excluded under discriminatory or arbitrary rules. The reforms signal Canada’s broader willingness to revisit and expand eligibility, setting a precedent now closely watched by other countries.

Slovakia has introduced one of the most accessible EU ancestry routes by allowing individuals with a Czechoslovak parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent born in the modern-day territory of Slovakia to reclaim citizenship, irrespective of whether that ancestor later lost or renounced their citizenship.

Austria, a traditionally restrictive jurisdiction, has carved out an unusually generous and streamlined pathway for descendants of those persecuted under the Nazi regime, demonstrating how moral responsibility and modern immigration policy can reshape even the most conservative citizenship systems.

"These transformative legislative changes are creating exciting new possibilities to obtain CBA, reflecting a broader recognition of the importance of heritage and the rights of individuals to reclaim their citizenship and secure their future," Jean-François Harvey, HLG founder and global managing partner, says.

Harvey warns, however, that some opportunities may disappear with little warning, much like in Italy, where recently implemented new rules limited citizenship by descent to just two generations - to a parent or a grandparent - trapping some foreigners seeking to reclaim their Italian heritage in a legal limbo, with requirements suddenly changing during their application process.

"If individuals have ancestral connections that they have been meaning to explore, now is the time to act, as what’s available today may not be available tomorrow," Harvey says, adding that securing valid residency or citizenship before permanently relocating to another country is "strongly recommended to avoid potential legal uncertainty."

ABOUT HARVEY LAW GROUP (HLG)

As a business immigration law firm with more than 20 offices worldwide and over 30 years of comprehensive experience in citizenship by investment and ancestry programs, HLG is well-equipped to guide clients through the citizenship-by-ancestry process of their choice.

The path to citizenship by ancestry begins with understanding one's options. Many people discover they have eligible ancestral connections they were not aware of, or find that changes in law have made them newly eligible. HLG's expertise helps navigate complex nationality claims, avoiding costly delays and ensuring a smoother experience for clients.

HLG offers expert eligibility assessments, global document research, and up-to-date legal guidance. We manage your entire application from start to finish, ensuring full compliance and steady support through to a fair decision.

If you’d like to explore whether you qualify for CBA, you are welcome to complete our eligibility quiz or contact us at contact@harveylawcorporation.com. Our team can help you assess:

• Countries you may be eligible to apply to

• Realistic timelines for your application

• Expected costs and documentation requirements

• Potential challenges and strategies to navigate them

For more information and a detailed breakdown of your eligibility, visit: https://harveylawcorporation.com



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