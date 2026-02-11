Nauru Temporarily Slashes Citizenship-by-Investment Contributions Amid Global Immigration Turmoil

Nauruan citizenship gives visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to close to 90 destinations around the world.

A key feature of the reforms is the introduction of a limited time offer that provides a reduced overall contribution amount for eligible early applicants.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Republic of Nauru announced an overhaul of its flagship Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship (ECRC) Program, including a new "Special Project" with a reduced donation requirement for a limited time.

Starting at USD 90,000 and available to investors until 30 June 2026, the discounted contribution represents a substantial USD 25,000 saving from the standard contribution rate for the country's citizenship-by-investment program.

Nauruan citizenship gives visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 87 destinations around the world. Applications are processed in as little as three to four months, and there are no requirements for any visits to Nauru, residency, language proficiency, education, nor professional background.

The recent changes, designed to boost the competitiveness and accessibility of Nauru’s climate-focused citizenship by investment program, are now in full effect and apply to all qualifying applications.

They come at a time when consulates and embassies around the world are adapting to a sweeping decision by the U.S. Department of State to indefinitely suspend visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries on public-assistance grounds.

THE ECRC PROGRAM: CITIZENSHIP WITH A PURPOSE

Nauru, an island country of about 12,000 residents and 21 square kilometres, sits at the heart of the South Pacific Ocean. It's the world's smallest independent republic and third-smallest country by land area - and one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations.

To tackle the looming challenges, the country set up the ECRC in 2025 through the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Act.

The program is designed to support the government's efforts to tackle climate change and fund development projects, including climate resilience initiatives, infrastructure improvements, renewable energy projects, and sustainable economic diversification.

"The ECRC's goal is to attract contributions from global citizens seeking a purpose-driven second citizenship and a chance to become part of Nauru's future," Harvey Law Group (HLG) senior associate Laure Cochet said.

In late January, Nauru's government approved major changes to the law governing the ECRC program, including a temporary reduction of required contributions, a permanent restructuring of the program's fees and broader eligibility for dependents.

"The amendments also refine the treatment of restricted jurisdictions, modernize application forms and documentation, and set the stage for electronic filing of applications once technical implementation is complete," Cochet said.

REDUCED CONTRIBUTIONS

A key feature of the reforms is the introduction of the “Special Project”, a limited time offer that provides a reduced overall contribution amount for eligible early applicants.

For applications submitted during the Special Project period, a contribution of USD 90,000 for a single applicant will apply - a saving of USD 25,000 against the standard contribution rate of USD 115,000.

The preferential pricing applies from 29 January 2026 to 30 June 2026. Applications that were accepted prior to 29 January 2026 but for which the contribution invoice has not yet been issued are eligible for the discounted contribution, as are all applications accepted on or before 30 June 2026.

Application fees have also been reduced to USD 5,000 for the principal applicant and USD 2,000 for each additional dependant, while due diligence fees have been reduced to USD 6,000 for the principal applicant and USD 3,000 for each benefactor or dependant aged 16 years and above.

EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY

Applicants can include up to four generations in a single application, extending citizenship benefits to spouse or partner, children, parents, grandparents, and even siblings. Nauru has recently removed any age, financial dependency or marital status restrictions for dependents.

In tune with global financial trends, Nauru allows cryptocurrency as a source of funds, if payments are made in U.S. dollars.

The country also boasts a favourable and simple tax environment. While residents can be subject to local income tax, there is no tax based on citizenship and no tax on foreign income.

Individuals who hold citizenship of restricted jurisdictions (such as Afghanistan, Sudan, Yemen, Russia and Belarus) may be eligible to apply provided they have not resided in such restricted jurisdictions for at least 5 years (or hold a valid residence permit in the U.S, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland or EU member states) and have no economic ties with such countries.

Nauru does not permit applications from citizens of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran and Myanmar.

Provisions are now in place for Nauru to eventually accept electronic submission of applications, including digitally signed and certified documents where permitted by the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction of certification.

Until then, wet-ink signatures and physical documentation continue to be required, and the standard processing timeframe remains approximately three to four months from the submission of a complete application.

ABOUT HLG

Harvey Law Group (HLG), the world’s leading business immigration law firm, has more than 20 offices globally and over 30 years of extensive experience and expertise in Citizenship by Investment and Ancestry programs.

HLG's practice guides clients through program selection, project due diligence, application preparation, and compliance with evolving regional and national rules, including Nauru's updated framework and the limited time offer.

For a tailored assessment of eligibility and a detailed overview of timelines, costs, and structuring options, visit https://harveylawcorporation.com

