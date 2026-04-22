Sabai Protocol developed a tokenized real estate investment platform for RENANCE

A new case of Sabai Protocol showing how tokenization can help Asian real estate developers expand investor reach beyond local markets.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabai Protocol has launched RENANCE , a white-label tokenized real estate investment platform designed to help real estate developers in Asia reach international investors.Completed in six months, the project gave developers a more scalable path to capital raising beyond their local markets and reduced reliance on physical sales offices, local expansion, and slow cross-border processes.RENANCE launched with 3 tokenized properties worth $796.3K and supports investment from $100, lowering the entry barrier and attracting new categories of investors.Javis A, Co-Founder at RENANCE:"RENANCE was created to make cross-border real estate investment for Asian developers simpler and more scalable. Sabai’s solution gave us a digital foundation for reaching international investors."The case highlights how tokenization can become a practical channel for broader investor access and more efficient global distribution.

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