Sabai Protocol Becomes a Member of the Thai-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce to Develop Tokenization in Thailand’s Market

TUAC & SABAI partnership

The company will support the development of tokenization in Thailand’s market, while Julia Filobokova, CEO of Sabai Protocol, leads the Digital Tools Committee.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabai Protocol has joined the Thai-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (TUAC) as a partner to support the development of tokenization in Thailand’s real estate market.As part of this partnership, Sabai Protocol will contribute its expertise in asset tokenization and help businesses better understand how tokenization can be used as a practical tool for fundraising, investor access, and digital investment infrastructure.A key part of the collaboration is the appointment of Julia Filobokova, CEO of Sabai Protocol, to the Board of the Digital Tools and IT sector at TUAC. Julia will lead the Digital Tools Committee, where she will support initiatives focused on digital transformation, investment infrastructure, and technology adoption for businesses operating between Thailand and Ukraine.“Joining the Thai-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is an important step for Sabai Protocol as we continue expanding our presence in Thailand. We see strong potential for tokenization in the Thai real estate market, especially for developers and asset owners looking to attract international investors and create more accessible investment products. Our goal is to help businesses understand tokenization not as a trend, but as a working infrastructure for capital raising, investor onboarding, and asset distribution,” said Julia Filobokova, CEO of Sabai Protocol.Through its partnership with TUAC, Sabai Protocol will focus on developing awareness around tokenization and its practical use cases for businesses in Thailand. The company will pay particular attention to real estate development, where tokenization can help lower entry barriers for investors, expand access to global capital, automate investment processes, and create more transparent digital products backed by real-world assets.About Sabai ProtocolSabai Protocol is a full-cycle asset tokenization provider with five years of market experience. The company helps businesses launch tokenization solutions from concept to implementation, covering legal and technical structuring, smart contracts, investor platforms, KYC/AML processes, payment infrastructure, admin tools, and post-launch support.Sabai Protocol works with businesses across different sectors, including real estate development, industry, agriculture, renewable energy, and other asset-backed businesses. Its solutions are designed to help companies create new investment products, attract capital, and reach a broader base of investors through tokenization.About the Thai-Ukrainian Chamber of CommerceThe Thai-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (TUAC) is a business association created to support trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Thailand and Ukraine. The Chamber serves as a platform for business networking, partnership development, market access, and cooperation between companies, entrepreneurs, and institutions from both countries.TUAC supports businesses operating across different sectors and helps create new opportunities for collaboration between the Thai and Ukrainian business communities.

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