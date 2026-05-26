Spring Reveals Hidden Heating Costs for Manitoba Homeowners

End-of-season insulation assessments help identify where homes lost heat and money over winter

Scheduling an assessment in spring allows any recommended upgrades to be completed during warmer months, giving improvements time to settle before the next heating season begins.” — Summit Insulation Services

GRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter begins to ease across the Prairies, many Manitoba homeowners are left reviewing months of heating bills and asking the same question: what did it really cost to stay warm? This spring, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging homeowners to look beyond comfort and focus on performance in a recent article “March on the Prairies is a strange in-between time,” explains a representative from Summit Insulation Services. “The worst of winter is loosening its grip, but the heating bills from the past few months are still fresh. That makes it one of the most useful times of the year to take an honest look at how your home actually performed.”Heating bills often reveal more than expected. Sharp increases during the coldest weeks of January and February can signal that a home is struggling to retain heat, forcing the system to run longer and harder than necessary. Drafts near exterior walls, cold floors, and uneven room temperatures are often signs of the same underlying issue: gaps in insulation and air leakage.“The most straightforward indicator of insulation performance is your heating bill, and not just the total amount,” the representative explains. “The pattern matters as much as the number. A well-insulated home maintains its temperature more consistently, so the system runs in shorter, more efficient cycles.”While a slightly higher monthly bill may seem manageable, the long-term cost tells a different story. Over the course of a Manitoba heating season, even modest increases can add up quickly.“A home losing a meaningful percentage of its heat is essentially running its heating system at a deficit every single day of winter,” they add. “The system works harder, components wear faster, and the home never quite reaches the level of comfort that proper insulation would provide.”Spring offers a clear window to assess and address these issues. With the heating season behind them, homeowners can evaluate how their home performed and take action before temperatures drop again. Summit Insulation Services recommends a post-season assessment to identify areas where heat loss is most likely occurring.“A home can have insulation in place, but if it isn’t properly sealed, it will still lose heat and allow cold air to move through,” the representative says. “Looking at insulation and air sealing together gives a much clearer picture of what’s happening.” Scheduling an assessment in spring allows any recommended upgrades to be completed during warmer months, giving improvements time to settle before the next heating season begins.Homeowners in Gretna and surrounding communities are encouraged to book an end-of-season insulation assessment with Summit Insulation Services to better understand their home’s performance and prepare for the year ahead.Contact:◉Summit Insulation Services◉Gretna, Manitoba, Canada◉(204) 817 6915◉summitinsulationservices@gmail.com

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