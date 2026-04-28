Local Insulation Company Encourages Manitoba Homeowners to Book Spring Assessments

Getting insulation work done now means your home is ready before next heating season begins

Spring brings welcome relief after months of deep cold, it also introduces new pressures on the building envelope” — Summit Insulation Services

GRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Prairie heating season draws to a close, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging Manitoba homeowners to take advantage of the spring window to assess and address insulation gaps before the next winter arrives.The period between heating seasons represents one of the most practical times of year to evaluate a home's thermal performance.Homeowners have a clear picture of how their homes held up through the coldest months, and any insulation or air sealing work scheduled now can be completed well before fall temperatures create new demand."Spring is genuinely the right time for this conversation," said a spokesperson for Summit Insulation Services. "Homeowners know exactly what their winter looked like in terms of comfort and costs. That information helps us identify where an upgrade will make the most difference."As the local insulation company explains in a recent blog post , while spring brings welcome relief after months of deep cold, it also introduces new pressures on the building envelope.As snow melts across the Prairies, large volumes of water saturate the soil around homes, raising humidity levels beneath floor systems and in crawl spaces that are vented or poorly sealed. Cold air trapped inside from winter meets warmer spring air coming in from outside, and condensation can form on framing, insulation, and ductwork.Over time, that damp environment affects structural wood, reduces insulation performance, and creates conditions where mould can develop.Crawl spaces are particularly vulnerable during spring thaw in Manitoba. Homeowners with older batt insulation in these areas may find that moisture absorption has seriously reduced its thermal value, since saturated batt insulation loses much of its insulating ability and often requires full replacement. Spray foam insulation addresses this differently, adhering directly to surfaces and creating both a thermal barrier and an air seal that limits the movement of warm, moist air into the crawl space during the thaw period.Early warning signs that a crawl space assessment is overdue include musty odours inside the home, floors that feel damp or unusually cold, and energy bills that have crept upward without a clear explanation.Along with crawl spaces, other common areas where Prairie homes lose significant heat include attics and rim joists at the tops of foundation walls.In homes built before current building standards , insulation coverage in these areas is often insufficient to meet the demands of a Manitoba winter, and the financial impact accumulates over a five-month heating season.Summit Insulation Services offers professional assessments for residential and commercial properties across the Gretna area and the surrounding Manitoba region, evaluating insulation coverage, air sealing, and moisture control to provide homeowners with a complete picture of their building envelope.Homeowners interested in booking a spring assessment are encouraged to contact Summit Insulation Services directly to discuss their home's specific needs and schedule an inspection at a time that works for them.About Summit Insulation ServicesSummit Insulation Services is a Gretna, Manitoba-based insulation contractor serving residential and commercial clients across the Prairie region. The company specializes in spray foam insulation solutions suited to the performance demands of cold climates.Contact:Summit Insulation ServicesGretna, Manitoba, Canada(204) 817 6915summitinsulationservices@gmail.com

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