GPT Proto Now Fully Supports GPT Image 2

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The leading third-party OpenAI API provider delivers cheaper, faster, and more stable text-to-image access with dedicated tech support.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPT Proto, a leading third-party provider of OpenAI-compatible API services, today announced full support for GPT Image 2 — OpenAI's latest and most capable text-to-image generation model. Effective immediately, developers, enterprises, and AI product builders worldwide can access GPT Image 2 through GPT Proto's unified API platform, benefiting from lower costs, higher throughput, improved stability, and round-the-clock technical support unavailable through standard API channels.

What Is GPT Image 2?

Released by OpenAI in April 2025, GPT Image 2 represents a major leap forward in AI-powered text-to-image generation. Building on the foundations of its predecessor, the model delivers photorealistic image synthesis, dramatically improved prompt adherence, accurate text rendering within images, and nuanced multi-element composition — all within a single API call. It supports inpainting, outpainting, and image editing at scale, making it ideal for applications in e-commerce, gaming, media, marketing, and enterprise product visualization.

For a deep dive into gpt-image-2's capabilities, supported parameters, and integration best practices, visit the GPT Image 2 Guide.

The GPT Proto API Advantage

GPT Proto has built its reputation as a reliable alternative API gateway for developers who demand performance and predictability. With full support now extended to GPT Image 2, users gain access to the full suite of OpenAI models — including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and now GPT Image 2 — through a single, drop-in-compatible endpoint.

Significantly Cheaper

GPT Proto offers competitive per-token and per-image pricing, reducing AI image generation costs substantially compared to direct API billing — critical for high-volume production workloads.

Faster Response Times

Optimized routing and dedicated infrastructure ensure low-latency delivery for gpt-image-2 requests, enabling real-time or near-real-time image generation in user-facing applications.

More Stable & Reliable

GPT Proto's infrastructure is engineered for high availability, with redundant failover, request queuing, and SLA-backed uptime — eliminating the rate-limit headaches common to direct API access.

Dedicated Technical Support

Unlike standard OpenAI API access, GPT Proto users receive responsive, hands-on technical support — from onboarding and integration to production debugging and optimization guidance.

The platform provides OpenAI-compatible REST endpoints, meaning teams already using the OpenAI SDK can switch to GPT Proto with zero code changes — simply point your base URL to GPT Proto and start saving. Support extends across Chat Completions, Embeddings, Audio, Realtime, and now the full GPT Image 2 Images API, including generations, edits, and variations endpoints.

"Full GPT Image 2 support is a milestone we've been working toward since the model's release. Our users — from solo developers to large enterprises — need the best text-to-image generation available, and they need it at a price and reliability level that makes production deployment viable. GPT Proto delivers exactly that. We're not just a reseller; we're an infrastructure partner invested in our customers' success."

— Sammi Cen, Business Development, Talent Tech Global Limited (GPT Proto)

Why This Matters Now

The market for AI-generated imagery is growing rapidly. From automated product photography and personalized marketing assets to in-app image creation and game asset generation, gpt-image-2's capabilities are unlocking entirely new product categories. Yet many teams have struggled with inconsistent API availability, unpredictable costs, and a lack of support infrastructure when building on top of cutting-edge models.

GPT Proto addresses these pain points directly. By acting as a managed API layer between developers and OpenAI's models, the platform absorbs operational complexity and lets engineering teams focus on building. The addition of full GPT Image 2 support means product teams no longer have to choose between capability and reliability — they get both.

About GPT Proto

GPT Proto, operated by Talent Tech Global Limited (Hong Kong), is a premier third-party API platform providing developers and enterprises with reliable, cost-effective access to OpenAI's full model suite — including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and GPT Image 2. Designed as a drop-in replacement for the OpenAI API, GPT Proto combines competitive pricing, enterprise-grade stability, and dedicated technical support to help teams ship AI-powered products faster. Learn more at https://gptproto.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Talent Tech Global Limited

Contact Person: Sammi Cen

Email: sammi@gptproto.com

Country: Hong Kong

Website: https://gptproto.com/

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