Aethl Bio and Pure Source Enter Collaboration to Advance Proprietary Hydrogel Product Line

Preliminary agreement establishes framework for manufacturing collaboration as Aethl Bio advances toward commercialization.

This agreement positions us to move with speed and confidence as we scale, and it’s an exciting moment for everyone invested in our vision.” — Carmelo R. Montalvo

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aethl Bio, Inc., an emerging innovator in advanced hydrogel-based platforms, today announced that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pure Source, LLC, an FDA-registered contract manufacturer headquartered in Doral, Florida. The MOU establishes a preliminary framework for the two organizations to collaborate on the manufacturing of Aethl Bio’s proprietary products, with the intent to negotiate and execute a definitive long-term manufacturing agreement.

The MOU reflects meaningful alignment between the two organizations, pairing Aethl Bio’s proprietary formulation and product vision with Pure Source’s manufacturing infrastructure regulatory experience, and operational depth. While the agreement is preliminary in nature, it represents a substantive step forward in Aethl Bio’s commercial roadmap and a shared commitment to building a durable, high-quality production relationship.

“Aligning with a manufacturing partner that operates within an FDA-registered facility and brings deep experience in regulated product lines strengthens our operational foundation and de-risks our path to market,” said Carmelo R. Montalvo, Chief Executive Officer of Aethl Bio. “This agreement positions us to move with speed and confidence as we scale, and it’s an exciting moment for everyone invested in our vision.”

“We evaluated Pure Source against rigorous quality and technical criteria. Their manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, and willingness to work within our specifications give us confidence that we’re building this on the right foundation,” added Dan Willis, Chief Technology Officer of Aethl Bio.

Pure Source echoed the enthusiasm surrounding the collaboration.

“We’re excited to be working with Aethl Bio and believe strongly in both the product vision and the broader category opportunity it represents. We’re also confident in the progress being made and the path toward reaching a definitive agreement,” said Joel Meyerson, President of Pure Source.

The parties intend to advance toward a definitive Contract Manufacturing Agreement in the coming months, supported by companion agreements that codify a durable, long-term partnership. Aethl Bio will retain full ownership of its intellectual property, formulations, and product specifications throughout any resulting relationship. Together, the organizations are laying the groundwork to support Aethl Bio’s continued product development and prepare for future commercialization, an important milestone as the company builds toward its next phase of growth.

About Aethl Bio

Aethl Bio, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company developing next-generation platforms at the intersection of wound care and wellness. The company is engineering advanced solutions designed to support tissue repair, resilience, and long-term health. Grounded in scientific rigor, regulatory discipline, and audacious innovation, Aethl Bio is advancing a bold portfolio guided by its mission to help people heal deeply and live fully.

About Pure Source

Pure Source, LLC is an FDA-registered drug establishment and cGMP-certified contract manufacturer founded in 1995. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Pure Source specializes in the manufacturing of topical pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements, serving both emerging and established brands with end-to-end formulation, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REGARDING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AETHL BIO AND PURE SOURCE. THE MOU IS PRELIMINARY IN NATURE, WITH CERTAIN LIMITED PROVISIONS THAT ARE BINDING. IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A DEFINITIVE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT, AND THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WILL BE EXECUTED OR THAT THE CONTEMPLATED COLLABORATION WILL PROCEED ON THE TERMS DESCRIBED OR AT ALL. ACTUAL OUTCOMES MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED.

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