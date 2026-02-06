Aethl Bio Appoints Dr. Joseph Maroon to Scientific Advisory Board, Strengthening Clinical and Scientific Leadership

Joesph Maroon, MD, FACS. Source: CNBC

Aethl Bio has announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Maroon’s decision to join Aethl Bio is a powerful validation of our platform and mission.” — Carmelo R. Montalvo

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aethl Bio, a Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company developing next-generation platforms at the intersection of wound care and wellness, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Maroon is one of the most respected neurosurgeons and physician-scientists in the United States. He serves as a Clinical Professor of Neurological Surgery at UPMC and has spent decades advancing the understanding of brain injury, recovery, and human performance. He is widely recognized as the long-time neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers and as a co-developer of impact, the most widely used concussion assessment tool in sports medicine.

Dr. Maroon is also a leading voice in the clinical application of oxygen-based therapies, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and has authored and lectured extensively on Healthspan, Metabolic Health, Recovery Science and Sports Medicine as an 8-time iron man triathlete.

“Dr. Maroon’s decision to join Aethl Bio is a powerful validation of our platform and mission,” said Carmelo R. Montalvo, CEO of Aethl Bio. “He has dedicated his career to protecting and restoring the most critical tissue in the human body. His conviction in the restorative potential of our technology reinforces that we are building something clinically meaningful, scientifically rigorous, and capable of changing how patients heal.”

Aethl Bio is developing advanced oxygen-based solutions designed to address foundational limitations in healing and recovery across chronic wound care and wellness applications. The company’s platform technology is engineered to deliver biologically relevant oxygen in formats intended to support tissue repair, resilience, and long-term health.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on therapies that address inflammation and the root causes of injury and degeneration,” said Dr. Maroon. “Aethl Bio’s approach aligns with that philosophy. Their platform represents a thoughtful and promising advancement in how we think about oxygen, healing, and recovery.”

Dr. Maroon’s appointment further strengthens Aethl Bio’s scientific leadership as the company advances pre-clinical validation, regulatory strategy, and clinical partnerships. His guidance will support platform development, translational research strategy, and long-term clinical positioning.

“This is more than an advisory role,” Montalvo added. “It’s a signal to our team, our partners, and our investors, that Aethl is building on sound science with leaders who demand evidence, performance, and impact.”

