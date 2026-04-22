Sacred Heart Academy Breaks Ground on Transformative Expansion and Modernization

Sacred Heart Academy has begun a transformational project that will add or modernize 35,000 square feet A welcoming new entrance and grand hallway will greet Valkyries and visitors SHA students will enjoy an expansive new dining hall The 35,000 square foot expansion and renovation includes a new patio, conference center, student-run coffee shop and cafe and Student Life Empowerment Hub (L-R) Dr. Tim Adams, Amy Bergeron ’94, Dr. Karen McNay, Sister Jean Anne Zappa, Dr. Mary Ashlock, and Molly Hooker ’26 celebrate the groundbreaking

Latest Phase of Sacred Heart Forever Campaign Brings State-of-the-Art Facilities to Sacred Heart Academy

These facilities will better serve students, faculty, and families by enhancing daily learning experiences, strengthening collaboration, and deepening the connections at the heart of SHA sisterhood.” — Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Heart Schools, a Catholic community rooted in the Ursuline tradition, announced the groundbreaking of Sacred Heart Academy's expansion and modernization initiative with state-of-the-art facilities including a new dining hall, outdoor patio, student-run coffee shop and cafe, welcoming entrance and grand hallway, conference center, and Student Life Empowerment Hub with collaboration spaces and offices.

“At Sacred Heart Academy, our mission to inspire young women to become compassionate, globally minded leaders is rooted in our Catholic, Ursuline Core Values of reverence, service, leadership, and community,” said Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools. “We are cultivating an environment where every student can grow as a leader, succeed academically, pursue extracurricular interests, and give back to their community to make a positive impact. Thanks to the passion and generosity of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, board members, campaign and construction committee members, donors, alumni, parents, and faculty, and to the success of our Sacred Heart Forever campaign, we have made bold, meaningful progress - growing our endowment and scholarships, enhancing programs and student experiences, and updating our facilities - to ensure Sacred Heart thrives now and forever.”

Dr. McNay added, “We are thrilled to transform Sacred Heart Academy for the future and to break ground on our 35,000-square-foot expansion and modernization effort. These state-of-the-art facilities will better serve students, faculty, and families by enhancing daily learning experiences, strengthening collaboration, and deepening the connections at the heart of SHA sisterhood.”

“We have a long tradition at Sacred Heart Academy of excellence in academics and leadership as an International Baccalaureate school,” said Dr. Tim Adams, Principal, Sacred Heart Academy. “Our dedicated faculty, staff, and coaches foster a vibrant, caring Catholic Ursuline community that empowers every young woman to thrive. We are proud to offer best-in-class facilities that prepare students for what they will experience in college and beyond.”

Sacred Heart Academy's 35,000-square-foot initiative includes the addition of large, beautiful new wings to the front and back of the school totaling over 21,000 square feet. In addition, the project includes the revitalization of over 14,000 existing square feet. Key highlights include:

Front of SHA: New Welcoming Entrance & Grand Hallway, Conference Center and Offices

o To the right of the iconic Doris Boland Jones Tower entrance, there will be an expansive three-story entry hallway featuring lofty ceilings, contemporary lighting, and unique design features, including a tribute to Sacred Heart’s Ursuline Core Values and St. Angela Merici, founder of the Ursulines.

o Adjacent to the entry will be a welcoming enrollment area for Future Valkyries and their families, a contemporary glass meeting room for student and parent events, and a spacious, two-story conference center with flexible seating that can accommodate nearly 200 people.

o To the left of the entry will be new administrative offices for SHA faculty.

Back of SHA: New Expansive Dining Hall, Outdoor Patio and Student-Run Coffee Shop & Café

o SHA’s new “Heart” of its school community to enhance student connections and sisterhood includes an impressive complex that will accommodate over 350 people in total.

o The new dining hall will be a stunning and spacious new area featuring two and three-story ceilings, large windows bringing in an abundance of light, natural design elements, a variety of comfortable and flexible seating options, and an expanded dining menu. SHA’s new dining hall will serve as a lively gathering spot where students can connect and build community during meals, throughout the day, and after school.

o Adjacent to the dining hall will be an inviting outdoor patio offering a secure and picturesque setting for dining or meetings outside, providing the perfect environment for relaxation and connection.

o SHA’s new and expanded student-run coffee shop and café will offer students a fantastic place to gather before and after classes and build community. The vibrant space with various seating options will transform SHA’s current coffee stand into a welcoming area with a spacious ordering counter and work zone where student employees will craft an array of beverages from the Heine Brothers menu. Since its launch in 2023, SHA’s coffee shop has provided part-time jobs and real-world business management experience for students with some proceeds benefitting service projects.

Revitalized Space: Student Life Empowerment Hub with Modern Collaboration Areas and Offices

o In the last phase of the project, SHA’s existing cafeteria will be transformed into the new Student Life Empowerment Hub, a vibrant space designed to inspire leadership and collaboration. The Hub will offer various seating and collaboration spaces for meetings, discussions, and creative problem solving. Key offices, including the Dean of Student Life, Campus Ministry, Community Service, and the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute, will be integral to this dynamic space.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Sacred Heart community, our Sacred Heart Forever strategic plan and fundraising campaign has made wonderful progress transforming the schools on the Ursuline Campus and building a strong future for students, families, and faculty,” said Amy Bergeron '94, Sacred Heart Forever Campaign Chair. “Our $30 million Sacred Heart Forever campaign goal will continue to fund endeavors that strengthen Sacred Heart Schools, including the largest investment yet: Sacred Heart Academy's transformation for the future.” To learn more about the Sacred Heart Forever campaign or to make a gift, please visit the campaign website, https://www.shslou.org/sacredheartforever/.

Sacred Heart Schools is working closely with Louisville-based Kelley Construction to leverage best practices and a phased approach to ensure school instruction and events flow smoothly throughout the construction process. Sacred Heart is also working with Indianapolis-based architecture firm, CSO. Sacred Heart intends to complete the project by December 2027. Camps this summer at Sacred Heart Academy will proceed as planned.

“Kelley Construction is honored to serve as the general contracting partner for Sacred Heart Academy’s upcoming expansion,” said Tiffany Kelley Jenkins, President of GCCM, Kelley Construction, Inc. “We are excited to support a project that reflects the school’s continued growth and long-standing commitment to its students, faculty, staff, and families. This monumental project is an investment in both current and future generations of students, and we are proud to help deliver a space that fosters a brighter future for the Sacred Heart community.”

Sacred Heart Schools opened its new Ursuline Innovation STEM Center in the fall for Sacred Heart Academy and Sacred Heart Model School students. The Ursuline Innovation STEM Center is a 6,000 square-foot, cutting-edge facility – the first of its kind in the region – featuring the Ursuline Environmental Education Program. This program aligns with the Catholic, Ursuline faith and Laudato Si’, emphasizing reverence and love for all creation and the interconnectedness of all living things, including the planet. Additionally, the Ursuline Innovation STEM Center features the Ann Cowley Wells ’60, ’64 BSEE Design Lab, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Research Greenhouse, Teri Tafel ’72 and Keith Cullinan Environmental Classroom, and a Heartwood outdoor classroom. Students are exploring technologies such as 3D printers, robotics kits, and laser cutting machines, as well as engaging in hands-on learning in environmental science, engineering, and sustainability.

Sacred Heart Academy is recognized as the No. 1 ranked Best Catholic High School and Best All-Girls High School in Kentucky, according to Niche’s 2026 Best Schools and Districts in America annual rankings. In addition, Sacred Heart Academy ranked as the top all-girls high school on the Best High Schools for Athletes in Kentucky list and earned the distinction of being the No. 35 Best High School for Athletes in America, out of 21,469 high schools listed.

Sacred Heart Academy provides a holistic, Catholic, Ursuline, college preparatory, all-girls educational experience notable for its broad academic offerings, faith formation, leadership development, career exploration, national and global travel, strong academic and social-emotional supports, and robust athletics and arts programs, with highlights including:

• 48-Acre Ursuline Campus: All student facilities are on the 48-acre Ursuline Campus – academics, athletics, and the arts. Highlights include the 500-seat Ursuline Arts Center; Sacred Heart School for the Arts with dance, piano, guitar, and yoga and barre electives; and athletic facilities with turf and grass fields, five tennis courts, an 8-lane track, a softball field, two gyms, a weight room, and an athletic training room.

• International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum: As an internationally recognized best practice, IB places SHA at the forefront of education, promotes continual teacher growth, and builds student success skills. SHA offers 56 IB, AP, and dual-credit courses that provide opportunities to earn college credit.

• Jean Frazier Leadership Institute: The Jean Frazier Leadership Institute equips Sacred Heart students with the tools to make positive change in the world. JFLI integrates leadership formation throughout the Sacred Heart experience from curriculum-embedded learning for all students, to optional experiential opportunities, to capstone programs where students apply their growth in meaningful, real-world settings, such as the Lucy Lee Helm ’75 Leadership Incubator.

• Katy Brown ’83 Endowed Global Hearts Travel Program: SHA’s Global Hearts international student travel program is guided by three pillars: Global Service and Advocacy, Education and Leadership, and Ursuline Heritage. The program offers life-changing travel experiences for students who may not otherwise have access due to financial needs.

• Nationally Ranked Athletic Program: SHA is proud to have earned 118 team state titles overall and nearly 300 individual state titles. Nearly 65 percent of SHA’s student body participates in formal athletics through 16 sports and intramural opportunities.

• Award-Winning Performing Arts and Visual Arts Programs: With three robust choirs and two full-scale musicals each year and opportunities for acting, stage support, lighting, set building, and more, there is a place for everyone to be involved. SHA’s choir travels and performs internationally regularly and its visual arts program features an entire wing of the school dedicated to every medium of visual arts.

Visit https://sha.shslou.org for more information about Sacred Heart Academy.

About Sacred Heart Schools

Sacred Heart Schools is a Catholic community sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and guided by the Ursuline Core Values of Reverence, Service, Leadership, and Community. Founded by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1877, Sacred Heart Schools’ mission is to inspire diverse learners to become globally minded, compassionate leaders.

Sacred Heart Schools provides Catholic, Ursuline, International Baccalaureate (IB), and Cognia accredited education from early childhood through high school. It also offers community-wide after-school arts instruction and performances. Located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky, Sacred Heart includes four member schools: Sacred Heart Academy (girls, grades 9-12), Sacred Heart Model School (co-ed, grades JK-8), Sacred Heart Preschool (coed, ages 1-4) and Sacred Heart School for the Arts (coed, all ages). Additionally, the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute supports the leadership development of all students.

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